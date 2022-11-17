Webb telescope observes some of the earliest galaxies formed after the big bang

Ashley Strickland
By Ashley Strickland, CNN
Updated 4:07 PM EST, Thu November 17, 2022
The James Webb Space Telescope revealed features of a new protostar forming.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The James Webb Space Telescope captured a new perspective of the Pillars of Creation in mid-infrared light. The dust of this star-forming region, rather than the stars themselves, is the highlight, and resembles ghostly figures.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
Webb captured a highly detailed snapshot of the so-called <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/19/world/webb-telescope-pillars-of-creation-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Pillars of Creation,</a> a vista of three looming towers made of interstellar dust and gas that's speckled with newly formed stars. The area, which lies within the Eagle Nebula about 6,500 light-years from Earth, had previously been captured by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, creating an image deemed "iconic" by space observers.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The two stars in WR140 produce shells of dust every eight years that look like rings, as captured by the Webb telescope.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/JPL-Caltech
The James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope contributed to this image of galactic pair VV 191. Webb observed the brighter elliptical galaxy (left) and spiral galaxy (right) in near-infrared light, and Hubble collected data in visible and ultraviolet light.
NASA/ESA/CSA/ASU/UA/UM/JWST PEARLs Team
The James Webb Space Telescope captured spiral galaxy IC 5332, which is over 29 million light-years away. The observatory's MIRI instrument<a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/27/world/spiral-galaxy-james-webb-new-images-scn/index.html" target="_blank"> peered through interstellar dust to see the galaxy's "bones."</a>
ESA/NASA/CSA/J. Lee
Webb captured the clearest view of the Neptune's rings in over 30 years.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The inner region of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/world/james-webb-space-telescope-image-orion-nebula-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Orion Nebula</a> as seen by the telescope's NIRCam instrument. The image reveals intricate details about how stars and planetary systems are formed.
NASA/ESA/CSA/PDRS4all
NASA released a mosaic image of the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/06/world/webb-telescope-tarantula-nebula-stars-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">Tarantula Nebula</a> on Tuesday, September 6. The image, which spans 340 light-years, shows tens of thousands of young stars that were previously obscured by cosmic dust.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI/Webb ERO Production Team
A new image of the Phantom Galaxy, which is 32 million light-years away from Earth, combines data from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA/ESA
NASA <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/22/world/jupiter-images-webb-telescope-nasa-scn/index.html" target="_blank">released an image</a> of Jupiter on Monday, August 22, that shows the planet's famous Great Red Spot appearing white.
NASA/ESA/CSA/Jupiter ERS Team
The James Webb Space Telescope <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/02/world/webb-telescope-cartwheel-galaxy-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">captured the Cartwheel galaxy,</a> which is around 500 million light-years away, in a photo released by NASA on August 2.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
Webb's landscape-like view, called "Cosmic Cliffs," is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. The telescope's infrared view reveals previously invisible areas of star birth.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
The five galaxies of Stephan's Quintet can be seen here in a new light. The galaxies appear to dance with one another, showcasing how these interactions can drive galactic evolution.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, left, and mid-infrared light, right, from NASA's Webb telescope. The Southern Ring Nebula is 2,000 light-years away from Earth. This large planetary nebula includes an expanding cloud of gas around a dying star, as well as a secondary star earlier on in its evolution.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI
President Joe Biden <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/11/world/james-webb-space-telescope-first-image-scn/index.html" target="_blank">released one of Webb's first images</a> on July 11, and it's "the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe to date," according to NASA. The image shows SMACS 0723, where a massive group of galaxy clusters act as a magnifying glass for the objects behind them. Called gravitational lensing, this created Webb's first deep field view of incredibly old and distant, faint galaxies.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

CNN  — 

The James Webb Space Telescope has spied one of the earliest galaxies formed after the big bang, about 350 million years after the universe began.

The galaxy, called GLASS-z12, and another galaxy formed about 450 million years after the big bang, were found over the summer, shortly after the powerful space observatory began its infrared observations of the cosmos.

Webb’s capability to look deeper into the universe than other telescopes is revealing previously hidden aspects of the universe, including astonishingly distant galaxies such as these two finds.

The discovery could change the way astronomers understand galaxy and star formation in the early days of the universe.

“With Webb, we were amazed to find the most distant starlight that anyone had ever seen, just days after Webb released its first data,” said astronomer Rohan Naidu, research fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in a statement. Naidu was the lead author of a November study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

Two distant galaxies were observed by the James Webb Space Telescope. The galaxy labeled No. 1 existed only 450 million years after the big bang. The galaxy labeled No. 2 existed 350 million years after the big bang.
NASA/ESA/CSA/Tommaso Treu

Previously, the earliest galaxy observed was GN-z11, which existed 400 million years after the big bang and was spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope in 2016.

“As soon as we started taking data, we discovered that there are many more distant galaxies than we were expecting,” said Tommaso Treu, principal investigator for the GLASS-JWST Early Release Science Program and professor at the University of California at Los Angeles.

“Somehow, the universe managed to form galaxies faster and earlier than we thought. Just a few hundred million years after the big bang, there were already lots of galaxies. JWST has opened up a new frontier, bringing us closer to understanding how it all began. And we’ve just started to explore it,” said Treu, who was a coauthor of an October study in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.

The two journal studies have highlighted these discoveries made during the Grism Lens-Amplified Survey from Space, also known as GLASS, and the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey, or CEERS.

Timeline shift for early galaxy formation

The early galaxies discovered in this new cosmic frontier are surprising and unusual to astronomers in many ways, Treu said.

The protostar L1527, shown in this image from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope, is embedded within a cloud of material that is feeding its growth. Material ejected from the star has cleared out cavities above and below it, whose boundaries glow orange and blue in this infrared view. The upper central region displays bubble-like shapes due to stellar 'burps,' or sporadic ejections. Webb also detects filaments made of molecular hydrogen that has been shocked by past stellar ejections. Intriguingly, the edges of the cavities at upper left and lower right appear straight, while the boundaries at upper right and lower left are curved. The region at lower right appears blue, as there's less dust between it and Webb than the orange regions above it.
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

Cosmic hourglass captured by the James Webb Space Telescope reveals birth of a star

Both galaxies have sphere or disklike shapes, and they’re just a tiny percentage of the size of the Milky Way galaxy. The two galaxies are incredibly distant, but they’re also extremely bright and formed stars very rapidly.

The research findings have suggested that galaxies may have began appearing in the universe just 100 million years after the big bang, which occurred 13.8 billion years ago. This timeline challenges theories astronomers have held about how and when the first galaxies formed.

The early universe was chaotic and crowded, but the structure of the two galaxies appear calm and orderly, said Erica Nelson, assistant professor of astrophysics at the University of Colorado, Boulder, who was a coauthor of the November study.

The amount of brightness in the two galaxies has puzzled scientists. One possibility is that the galaxies were massive and contained a lot of low-mass stars, which is similar to the types of galaxies that formed later on in the universe.

Or it could suggest the opposite: smaller galaxies with fewer but extremely bright stars. These luminous objects, called Population III stars, have long been theorized as the first stars ever born in the cosmos.

A portion of the dwarf galaxy Wolf--Lundmark--Melotte (WLM) captured by the Spitzer Space Telescope's Infrared Array Camera (left) and the James Webb Space Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera (right). The images demonstrate Webb's remarkable ability to resolve faint stars outside the Milky Way. The Spitzer image shows 3.6-micron light in cyan and 4.5-micron in orange. (IRAC1 and IRAC2). The Webb image includes 0.9-micron light shown in blue, 1.5-micron in cyan, 2.5-micron in yellow, and 4.3-micron in red (filters F090W, F150W, F250M, and F430M).
NASA/ESA/CSA/IPAC/Kristen McQuinn

New Webb telescope image shows 'lonely' dwarf galaxy in striking detail

The first stars in the universe would have been blazing with heat and only made of hydrogen and helium. Later stars contain heavier elements that were created when the first stars exploded. So far, no Population III stars have ever been seen within our local universe.

But telescopes that can peer back into the distant universe, effectively looking back in time, may be able to see the first Population III stars one day. The older of the two galaxies, GLASS-z12, might even contain Population III stars, said Adriano Fontana, a member of the GLASS-JWST team and a coauthor of the October study.

Detection of light invisible to the human eye

The new findings about the two galaxies might mean there are other bright galaxies waiting to be found in the distant universe.

NASA's Webb Reveals Dust, Structure in Pillars of Creation
NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

Ghostly figures emerge from Pillars of Creation in new Webb telescope image

The distance estimates of the galaxies are based on Webb’s infrared detection. Follow-up spectroscopic observations can confirm how long their light has been stretched across the universe, as well as the rate of star formation in each galaxy and the elements these stars contained.

Webb’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph will capture the data that could lead to these insights.

“These observations just make your head explode. This is a whole new chapter in astronomy. It’s like an archaeological dig, and suddenly you find a lost city or something you didn’t know about. It’s just staggering,” said Paola Santini, researcher at the National Institute for Astrophysics’ Astronomical Observatory of Rome, who was a coauthor of the October study.

The Webb telescope has entered its fifth month of science operations and has proven to be more powerful and capturing sharper images than prelaunch expectations, said Dr. Jane Rigby, Webb operations project scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

“These galaxies we’re talking about are bright,” Rigby said. “They were hiding just under the limits of what Hubble could do. They were right there waiting for us. We just had to go a little redder and go deeper than what Hubble could do.”