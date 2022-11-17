Scenes of jubilation broke out in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson as Ukrainian forces advanced through much of the city and its surrounding area, apparently encountering little or no resistance as they regained the only regional capital captured by Russia this year.

Russian forces have retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River, which cleaves through the wider region, also called Kherson, that was annexed by Russia in September in violation of international laws.

The withdrawal is another setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and it is the most significant military moment in the war since Ukrainian forces swept through the northern Kharkiv region in September.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.