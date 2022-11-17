People in Kherson, Ukraine, welcome Ukrainian soldiers with flowers on Saturday, November 12, as the military entered the city after Russia <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/11/europe/ukraine-russia-kherson-dnipro-explainer-intl" target="_blank">retreated from the region</a>.
The week in 30 photos
Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Published 4:56 PM EST, Thu November 17, 2022

Scenes of jubilation broke out in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson as Ukrainian forces advanced through much of the city and its surrounding area, apparently encountering little or no resistance as they regained the only regional capital captured by Russia this year.

Russian forces have retreated to the east bank of the Dnipro River, which cleaves through the wider region, also called Kherson, that was annexed by Russia in September in violation of international laws.

The withdrawal is another setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and it is the most significant military moment in the war since Ukrainian forces swept through the northern Kharkiv region in September.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

US lawmakers applaud as <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/17/politics/gallery/nancy-pelosi/index.html" target="_blank">House Speaker Nancy Pelosi</a> speaks on the House floor at the US Capitol on Thursday, November 17. Pelosi announced that she will not run for a leadership post, a move that sets the stage for a major shakeup in House Democratic leadership and marks the end of an era in Washington.
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Spectators cheer as the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/16/world/gallery/artemis-nasa-moon-mission" target="_blank">Artemis I rocket lifts off</a> from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday, November 16. The ambitious mission, which was riddled with delays, aims to return humans to the moon and beyond. If Artemis I is successful, NASA hopes to send the first woman and first person of color to the moon later this decade — and eventually make way for human exploration of Mars.
Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady runs onto the field before an NFL football game in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, November 13. Brady's Buccaneers defeated Seattle 21-16, and <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/13/sport/brady-tampa-bay-buccaneers-seattle-seahawks-munich-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Brady made history</a> as the first quarterback to win an NFL game in three different countries outside of the United States. He had previously won games in the United Kingdom and Mexico.
Gary McCullough/AP
Former US President Donald Trump announces on Tuesday, November 15, that he will <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/15/politics/trump-2024-presidential-bid" target="_blank">seek the Republican presidential nomination</a> in 2024. This image was made by photographing water droplets on glass in front of a screen showing Trump's speech. "In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Trump told a crowd gathered at Mar-a-Lago, his waterfront estate in Florida.
Stephen Voss
Kashmiri Muslim women pray as a priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani outside his shrine in Srinagar, India, on Friday, November 11.
Dar Yasin/AP
This aerial photo, taken on Thursday, November 17, shows the site where a missile strike killed two men this week in the eastern Polish village of Przewodów, near the border with Ukraine. The leaders of Poland and NATO said the missile was likely fired by Ukrainian forces defending their country against Russia and that it <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/16/europe/poland-missile-russia-ukraine-investigation-wednesday-intl-hnk" target="_blank">appeared to be an accident</a>.
Wojtek Radwanski and Damien Simonart/AFP/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/31/middleeast/gallery/benjamin-netanyahu/index.html" target="_blank">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> attends a ceremony in Jerusalem on Sunday, November 13, where Israeli President Isaac Herzog handed him the mandate to form a new government following the victory of Netanyahu's right-wing alliance in this month's election. Netanyahu will return to power after being ousted as prime minister in 2021.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
A World War II-era military plane crashes after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/13/us/dallas-air-show-collision-sunday" target="_blank">colliding with another plane</a> during an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, November 12. More than 40 fire rescue units responded to the scene after the two vintage planes — a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra — went down during the Wings Over Dallas airshow. Six people on board were killed, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office said Sunday.
Nathaniel Ross Photography/AP
US President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping reach out to shake hands before <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/14/politics/joe-biden-xi-jinping-china-us-relations" target="_blank">meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit</a> in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday, November 14. The meeting yielded two important outcomes, according to the United States: a joint position that Russia must not use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, and an expected resumption of climate talks between American and Chinese negotiators.
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Students and community members gather for a candlelight vigil on Monday, November 14, after <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/14/us/uva-shooting-victims/index.html" target="_blank">a shooting left three students dead</a> at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch/AP
Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson makes what some called the catch of the year during an NFL game against Buffalo on Sunday, November 13. The catch on 4th-and-18 kept the Vikings in the game late in the fourth quarter, and they went on to win 33-30 in overtime. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/12/sport/gallery/nfl-2022-season" target="_blank">See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season.</a>
Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images
A man walks in the rain in Austin, Texas, on Friday, November 11.
Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and newly elected Republican leadership meet in the Old Senate Chamber at the US Capitol on Wednesday, November 16. McConnell overcame an eleventh-hour challenge <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/16/politics/senate-republican-leadership-vote-meeting" target="_blank">to win reelection as his party's leader in the US Senate</a>.
Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Before a college basketball game at the University of Idaho, a moment of silence is held Wednesday, November 16, for the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/14/us/university-idaho-moscow-homicide-investigation" target="_blank">four students</a> who were killed over the weekend at a residence near campus.
Ted S. Warren/AP
People who lost relatives in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 hug at a bus stop near Amsterdam, Netherlands, after a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/17/europe/mh17-trial-verdict-intl/index.html" target="_blank">court's verdict</a> on Thursday, November 17. A Dutch court convicted two Russians and a Ukrainian of the murders of 298 people who died when the plane was downed over Ukraine. One Russian was acquitted for lack of evidence.
Phil Nijhuis/AP
Elon Musk smiles during a virtual meeting at the B20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday, November 14. The Tesla CEO is <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/16/business/tesla-elon-musk-testimony-lawsuit" target="_blank">on trial this week</a> defending the $56 billion Tesla compensation package that helped make him the richest person in the world.
Aaron Favila/AP
A farmer tends to a crop of finger millet growing in a field on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, on Wednesday, November 16.
Manjunath Kiran/AFP/Getty Images
<a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/15/politics/gallery/kevin-mccarthy" target="_blank">House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy</a> takes questions after winning his party's speaker nomination on Tuesday, November 15. For the past four years, McCarthy has been minority leader of the House. With <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/16/politics/republicans-win-house-of-representatives" target="_blank">Republicans set to take the House</a> in January, he is in line to be its next speaker.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Argentina's soccer team arrives in Doha, Qatar, ahead of the<a href="https://www.cnn.com/specials/football/fifa-world-cup-qatar-2022" target="_blank"> World Cup</a>, on Thursday, November 17. The tournament kicks off Sunday.
Hannah Mckay/Reuters
Atlanta center Clint Capela, left, is fouled by Boston's Grant Williams during an NBA game in Atlanta on Wednesday, November 16.
John Bazemore/AP
An audience member poses a question to former US Vice President Mike Pence during <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/16/politics/takeaways-mike-pence-cnn-town-hall/index.html" target="_blank">Pence's town hall</a>, which was hosted by CNN's Jake Tapper in New York on Wednesday, November 16. Pence refused to commit his support to former President Trump's 2024 campaign, and he left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself.
Hilary Swift/CNN
Children watch from a window in Warsaw, Poland, as thousands of people gather for an Independence Day march on Friday, November 11.
Michal Dyjuk/AP
A person looks at a display Tuesday, November 15, during the grand opening of the Museum of Broadway in New York. It's the first permanent museum dedicated to the history of Broadway.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Andrea Rubio, center, is crowned Miss International at the annual Miss Venezuela beauty pageant in Caracas on Wednesday, November 16.
Matias Delacroix/AP
Gonzaga guard Nolan Hickman shoots the ball as the Bulldogs play Michigan State aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which was docked in San Diego on Friday, November 11.
Orlando Ramirez/USA Today Sports/Reuters
US President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Sunday, November 13.
Alex Brandon/AP
A man displays his hands that say "justice" and "1.5" while taking part in a protest at the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/06/world/cop27-egypt-what-to-watch-climate" target="_blank">COP27 climate summit</a> in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Wednesday, November 16. A flood of recent reports have made clear leaders are running out of time to implement the vast energy overhaul needed to keep the temperature from exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius, the threshold scientists have warned the planet must stay under.
Nariman El-Mofty/AP
A woman takes a picture of artwork that was created by British street artist Banksy on a destroyed building in Borodianka, Ukraine, on Sunday, November 13. Banksy confirmed that he did <a href="https://www.cnn.com/style/article/banksy-ukraine-murals/index.html" target="_blank">a series of murals</a> in the region.
Andrew Kravchenko/AP
The sun sets as smog covers Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Monday, November 14. <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/11/10/world/gallery/photos-this-week-november-3-november-10/index.html" target="_blank">See last week in 33 photos</a>.
Armin Durgut/AP