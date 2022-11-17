Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in 2008.
In pictures: Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in 2008.
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Updated 1:58 PM EST, Tue January 3, 2023

Nancy Pelosi announced in November that she would not run for a leadership post in the 118th Congress.

The move set the stage for a major shakeup in House Democratic leadership and marked the end of an era in Washington.

Pelosi is a towering figure in American politics with a history-making legacy of shattering glass ceilings as the first and so far only woman to be speaker of the US House of Representatives.

When she was first elected speaker in 2007, Pelosi reflected on the significance of the event and what it meant for women in the United States.

"This is an historic moment," she said in a speech after accepting the speaker's gavel. "It's an historic moment for the Congress. It's an historic moment for the women of America."

Pelosi served in the role until 2011, when Democrats lost control of the House. In 2019, she was again elected speaker after Democrats won back the House from Republicans.

A young Pelosi is seen with her mother, Annunciata D'Alesandro. Pelosi was born in Baltimore on March 26, 1940.
A young Pelosi is seen with her mother, Annunciata D'Alesandro. Pelosi was born in Baltimore on March 26, 1940.
From House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Pelosi is seen in a high school yearbook photo from when she was 18. In 1958, she graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame, an all-girls Catholic school in Baltimore.
Pelosi is seen in a high school yearbook photo from when she was 18. In 1958, she graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame, an all-girls Catholic school in Baltimore.
Archivio GBB/Redux
Pelosi, left, and her mother watch as her father, Thomas D'Alesandro, speaks with President John F. Kennedy at the White House in 1961 after taking the oath to become a member of the Federal Renegotiation Board. Her father was previously the mayor of Baltimore and a US congressman.
Pelosi, left, and her mother watch as her father, Thomas D'Alesandro, speaks with President John F. Kennedy at the White House in 1961 after taking the oath to become a member of the Federal Renegotiation Board. Her father was previously the mayor of Baltimore and a US congressman.
William Allen/AP
Pelosi is seen at her election headquarters in California on primary night in 1987, the year she was first elected to the House.
Pelosi is seen at her election headquarters in California on primary night in 1987, the year she was first elected to the House.
Eric Luse/Hearst Newspapers/Getty Images
Pelosi celebrates in San Francisco on election night in 1987. She won a special election to fill a seat representing California's 5th Congressional District.
Pelosi celebrates in San Francisco on election night in 1987. She won a special election to fill a seat representing California's 5th Congressional District.
Eric Luse/Hearst Newspapers/San Francisco Chronicle/Getty Images
Pelosi and fellow US Reps. Ben Jones, left, and John Miller unfold a banner during a trip to Beijing in 1991. The banner says, "To those who died for democracy in China," honoring the victims of the crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters in 1989. Throughout her career in Congress, Pelosi has a long history of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/02/politics/gallery/pelosi-china-history/index.html" target="_blank">representing the US to Chinese officials</a>, including standing up to Beijing as well as presidents from her own party.
Pelosi and fellow US Reps. Ben Jones, left, and John Miller unfold a banner during a trip to Beijing in 1991. The banner says, "To those who died for democracy in China," honoring the victims of the crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters in 1989. Throughout her career in Congress, Pelosi has a long history of representing the US to Chinese officials, including standing up to Beijing as well as presidents from her own party.
AP
Pelosi delivers the minority report during the Democratic National Nominating Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York in 1992.
Pelosi delivers the minority report during the Democratic National Nominating Convention at Madison Square Garden in New York in 1992.
Mark Reinstein/Corbis Historical/Getty Images
Pelosi, right, votes during a House Appropriations Committee meeting on budget cuts in 1995.
Pelosi, right, votes during a House Appropriations Committee meeting on budget cuts in 1995.
Joe Marquette/AP
Pelosi is sworn in as the new House Minority Whip by House Minority Leader Richard A. Gephardt in 2001. Outgoing House Minority Whip David Bonior, center, was resigning to run for governor in Michigan. Pelosi is standing with her is husband, Paul; daughter, Nancy Corrine Prowda; and grandsons Alexander Prowda and Liam Kennealy.
Pelosi is sworn in as the new House Minority Whip by House Minority Leader Richard A. Gephardt in 2001. Outgoing House Minority Whip David Bonior, center, was resigning to run for governor in Michigan. Pelosi is standing with her is husband, Paul; daughter, Nancy Corrine Prowda; and grandsons Alexander Prowda and Liam Kennealy.
Scott J. Ferrell/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images
Pelosi attends a fundraiser at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington in 2003. The Democratic National Committee raised about $1.7 million at the event, which drew seven of the nine Democratic presidential candidates.
Pelosi attends a fundraiser at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington in 2003. The Democratic National Committee raised about $1.7 million at the event, which drew seven of the nine Democratic presidential candidates.
Stefan Zaklin/Getty Images
Pelosi sits with her grandchildren while being nominated as the next House Speaker during a swearing-in ceremony for the 110th Congress in 2007. She became the first female Speaker of the House.
Pelosi sits with her grandchildren while being nominated as the next House Speaker during a swearing-in ceremony for the 110th Congress in 2007. She became the first female Speaker of the House.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Pelosi looks at a new street sign bearing her name after its unveiling in 2007 in front of the corner row house where she grew up in Baltimore.
Pelosi looks at a new street sign bearing her name after its unveiling in 2007 in front of the corner row house where she grew up in Baltimore.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
President George W. Bush shakes hands with Pelosi as Vice President Dick Cheney looks on after Bush delivered his State of the Union address in 2007.
President George W. Bush shakes hands with Pelosi as Vice President Dick Cheney looks on after Bush delivered his State of the Union address in 2007.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Pelosi listens to Afghan President Hamid Karzai as other delegation member looks on during a 2007 meeting at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Pelosi listens to Afghan President Hamid Karzai as other delegation member looks on during a 2007 meeting at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Rafiq Maqbool/AP
Pelosi signs the financial bailout bill at a news conference after it passed through the House Floor at the Capitol in 2008. Congress approved a $700 billion bailout package for US banks as efforts to head off a spreading global financial crisis hung in the balance.
Pelosi signs the financial bailout bill at a news conference after it passed through the House Floor at the Capitol in 2008. Congress approved a $700 billion bailout package for US banks as efforts to head off a spreading global financial crisis hung in the balance.
Mitch Dumke/Reuters
The Dalai Lama greets Pelosi during The Lantos Human Rights Prize award ceremony in Washington in 2009. The Dalai Lama was the inaugural recipient of the award.
The Dalai Lama greets Pelosi during The Lantos Human Rights Prize award ceremony in Washington in 2009. The Dalai Lama was the inaugural recipient of the award.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
Pelosi is congratulated by her staff after the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 was passed by the House in 2010.
Pelosi is congratulated by her staff after the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 was passed by the House in 2010.
Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty Images
President Barack Obama greets Pelosi at the 2012 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.
President Barack Obama greets Pelosi at the 2012 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.
Larry Downing/Reuters
Pelosi rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade in 2015. The parade came two days after the US Supreme Court's landmark decision to legalize same-sex marriage in all 50 states.
Pelosi rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade in 2015. The parade came two days after the US Supreme Court's landmark decision to legalize same-sex marriage in all 50 states.
Max Whittaker/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office at the White House in 2018. <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2018/12/12/politics/gallery/trump-pelosi-schumer-oval-office" target="_blank">They clashed</a> over funding for the border wall and the prospects of a government shutdown.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence meet with Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office at the White House in 2018. They clashed over funding for the border wall and the prospects of a government shutdown.
Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux
Pelosi and Schumer walk out of the West Wing to speak to members of the media outside of the White House in 2018 following the meeting with President Trump. Pelosi's attire caught the attention of the internet, and the apparent popularity of her coat caused such a stir that the designer, Max Mara, <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2018/12/13/politics/nancy-pelosi-coat-max-mara/index.html" target="_blank">decided to bring it back</a>.
Pelosi and Schumer walk out of the West Wing to speak to members of the media outside of the White House in 2018 following the meeting with President Trump. Pelosi's attire caught the attention of the internet, and the apparent popularity of her coat caused such a stir that the designer, Max Mara, decided to bring it back.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Pelosi is surrounded by children after being elected as the House Speaker in 2019.
Pelosi is surrounded by children after being elected as the House Speaker in 2019.
Ting Shen/Xinhua/eyevine/Redux/
Pelosi arrives for a group photo with the House Democratic women members of the 116th Congress on the steps of the Capitol in 2019. There were <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/01/03/politics/new-congress-history-women-diversity/" target="_blank">record numbers of women</a> sworn in that year.
Pelosi arrives for a group photo with the House Democratic women members of the 116th Congress on the steps of the Capitol in 2019. There were record numbers of women sworn in that year.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Pelosi bangs the gavel after the House <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/18/politics/house-impeachment-vote/index.html" target="_blank">voted to impeach President Trump</a> in 2019. The House voted almost entirely along party lines to charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress
Pelosi bangs the gavel after the House voted to impeach President Trump in 2019. The House voted almost entirely along party lines to charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress
Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images
President Trump's shadow is seen behind Pelosi during the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the US Capitol in 2019.
President Trump's shadow is seen behind Pelosi during the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the US Capitol in 2019.
Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/Getty Images
Pelosi points at President Trump during <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/16/politics/trump-schumer-pelosi-meltdown/index.html" target="_blank">a contentious White House meeting</a>. Democratic leaders were there for a meeting about Syria, and Senate Minority Leader Schumer said they walked out when Trump went on a diatribe and "started calling Speaker Pelosi a third-rate politician." Pelosi said, "What we witnessed on the part of the President was a meltdown." Trump later tweeted this photo, taken by White House photographer Shealah Craighead, with the caption "Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!" Pelosi then <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/10/16/politics/nancy-pelosi-trump-twitter-cover-photo/index.html" target="_blank">made it the cover photo</a> for her own Twitter account.
Pelosi points at President Trump during a contentious White House meeting. Democratic leaders were there for a meeting about Syria, and Senate Minority Leader Schumer said they walked out when Trump went on a diatribe and "started calling Speaker Pelosi a third-rate politician." Pelosi said, "What we witnessed on the part of the President was a meltdown." Trump later tweeted this photo, taken by White House photographer Shealah Craighead, with the caption "Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!" Pelosi then made it the cover photo for her own Twitter account.
Shealah Craighead/The White House/Getty Images
Pelosi rips up her copy of President Trump's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/02/04/politics/state-of-the-union-2020-donald-trump/index.html" target="_blank">State of the Union speech</a> after he finished in 2020. During the speech, you could feel the tension in the room between the President and the Democrats who impeached him in December 2019. Pelosi, sitting behind Trump, stretched out her hand to shake his before the speech. He didn't take it.
Pelosi rips up her copy of President Trump's State of the Union speech after he finished in 2020. During the speech, you could feel the tension in the room between the President and the Democrats who impeached him in December 2019. Pelosi, sitting behind Trump, stretched out her hand to shake his before the speech. He didn't take it.
Patrick Semansky/AP
About two dozen Democratic lawmakers, including Pelosi, kneel in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds as they pay tribute to George Floyd. They wore <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/08/politics/democrats-criticized-kente-cloth-trnd/index.html" target="_blank">stoles made of Kente cloth</a>, drawing criticism from observers who felt they made the traditional African textile into a political prop.
About two dozen Democratic lawmakers, including Pelosi, kneel in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds as they pay tribute to George Floyd. They wore stoles made of Kente cloth, drawing criticism from observers who felt they made the traditional African textile into a political prop.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi preside over the joint session of Congress that officially certified Joe Biden's electoral win after the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. "To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win," Pence said. "As we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy, even in the wake of unprecedented violence and vandalism in this Capitol."
Vice President Mike Pence and Pelosi preside over the joint session of Congress that officially certified Joe Biden's electoral win after the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. "To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win," Pence said. "As we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy, even in the wake of unprecedented violence and vandalism in this Capitol."
Erin Schaff/Pool/AFP/Getty Images
Pelosi meets with the House impeachment managers meet in her office at the Capitol ahead of <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/13/politics/gallery/trump-second-impeachment/index.html" target="_blank">Trump's second impeachment vote</a> in January 2021. Trump is the only president in history to be impeached twice. He was acquitted both times.
Pelosi meets with the House impeachment managers meet in her office at the Capitol ahead of Trump's second impeachment vote in January 2021. Trump is the only president in history to be impeached twice. He was acquitted both times.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux
Vice President Kamala Harris greets Pelosi with an elbow bump before <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/28/politics/gallery/biden-first-address-joint-session-congress/index.html" target="_blank">President Biden's address to Congress</a> in April 2021. It was the first time in history that two women were seated behind the President for a joint address.
Vice President Kamala Harris greets Pelosi with an elbow bump before President Biden's address to Congress in April 2021. It was the first time in history that two women were seated behind the President for a joint address.
Jim Watson/Pool/Getty Images
Pelosi and Schumer talk to reporters after a bipartisan group of Senators and White House officials came to an agreement over the Biden administration's proposed infrastructure plan in 2021.
Pelosi and Schumer talk to reporters after a bipartisan group of Senators and White House officials came to an agreement over the Biden administration's proposed infrastructure plan in 2021.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
Harris and Pelosi look on as President Biden arrives to deliver the 2022 State of the Union address.
Harris and Pelosi look on as President Biden arrives to deliver the 2022 State of the Union address.
Saul Loeb/Getty Images
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes Pelosi before their meeting in Kyiv in April 2022. Pelosi became the most senior US official to <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/01/politics/pelosi-zelensky-kyiv-ukraine-intl" target="_blank">meet with President Zelensky</a> since the war with Russia broke out.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomes Pelosi before their meeting in Kyiv in April 2022. Pelosi became the most senior US official to meet with President Zelensky since the war with Russia broke out.
Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Reuters
Pelosi is joined by House Democrats and pro-choice advocate for a press conference about the leaked Supreme Court draft decision on Roe v. Wade in May 2022.
Pelosi is joined by House Democrats and pro-choice advocate for a press conference about the leaked Supreme Court draft decision on Roe v. Wade in May 2022.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
Pelosi shakes hands with a pro-choice advocate prior to a press conference about the leaked Supreme Court draft decision on Roe v. Wade in May 2022.
Pelosi shakes hands with a pro-choice advocate prior to a press conference about the leaked Supreme Court draft decision on Roe v. Wade in May 2022.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images
Pope Francis greets Pelosi and her husband, Paul, before celebrating a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican in June 2022. Pelosi received communion during Mass <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/20/politics/pelosi-communion-ban-abortion-san-francisco-archdiocese/index.html" target="_blank">despite her support for abortion rights</a>.
Pope Francis greets Pelosi and her husband, Paul, before celebrating a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican in June 2022. Pelosi received communion during Mass despite her support for abortion rights.
Vatican Media/AP
Pelosi and House GOP leader <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/15/politics/gallery/kevin-mccarthy" target="_blank">Kevin McCarthy</a> attend an event on Capitol Hill in July 2022.
Pelosi and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy attend an event on Capitol Hill in July 2022.
Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times/Redux
Pelosi, left, speaks alongside Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen after receiving Taiwan's highest civilian honor in August 2022. Tsai thanked Pelosi for visiting and praised her long commitment to democracy and human rights.
Pelosi, left, speaks alongside Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen after receiving Taiwan's highest civilian honor in August 2022. Tsai thanked Pelosi for visiting and praised her long commitment to democracy and human rights.
Chien Chih-Hung/Office of The President/Getty Images
Lawmakers applaud after Pelosi signed the Inflation Reduction Act after the House of Representatives voted 220-207 to pass it in August 2022.
Lawmakers applaud after Pelosi signed the Inflation Reduction Act after the House of Representatives voted 220-207 to pass it in August 2022.
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
Pelosi is escorted to a vehicle outside of her home in San Francisco in November 2022. Pelosi's husband, Paul, was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/nancy-pelosi-husband-paul-attack/index.html" target="_blank">attacked with a hammer</a> at the couple's home in October.
Pelosi is escorted to a vehicle outside of her home in San Francisco in November 2022. Pelosi's husband, Paul, was attacked with a hammer at the couple's home in October.
Jeff Chiu/AP
Pelosi participates in a ceremonial swearing-in photo opportunity for US Rep.-elect Rudy Yakym in November 2022.
Pelosi participates in a ceremonial swearing-in photo opportunity for US Rep.-elect Rudy Yakym in November 2022.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Lawmakers applaud Pelosi in November 2022 when she announced that she would not run for a leadership post in 2023.
Lawmakers applaud Pelosi in November 2022 when she announced that she would not run for a leadership post in 2023.
Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Pelosi holds the gavel after ending the 117th Congress in January 2023.
Pelosi holds the gavel after ending the 117th Congress in January 2023.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images