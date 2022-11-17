Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
Source: CNN Business
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Source: CNN Business
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading on September 13, 2022 in New York City. U.S. stocks opened lower today and closed significantly low with the Dow Jones dropping over 1,200 points after the release of an inflation report that showed prices rising more than expected in the last month. The Consumer Price Index released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices rising 8.3% over the last year, for which economists had predicted an 8.1% increase. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Market strategist on where stocks are likely headed next
01:32
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
01:16
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
02:28
New York CNN Business  — 

Wall Street only cares about one thing right now…and it’s not earnings, the state of the job market, resilient consumer spending or the spectacular FTX/crypto meltdown. Investors are laser-focused on the Federal Reserve and what central bankers are saying about inflation and rates.

Just look at what stocks did Thursday. The Dow was off about 30 points, or 0.1%, in midday trading following comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard about the possibility of much bigger interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were each down about 0.5%. But the market was down even more earlier in the day, though.

Bullard said at an event in Louisville, Ky. that “inflation remains unacceptably high.” As a result, he suggested that the Fed’s key short-term interest rate, which currently sits at a range of 3.75% to 4%, may need to climb as high as 7%. He noted in a chart that rates should probably be 5% at a minimum.

The market is not expecting rates to go that high.

Current federal funds futures forecasts on the CME are pricing in a half-point rate hike in December and another half-point increase in February before the Fed possibly pauses. That would leave rates in a range of 4.75% to 5%…and many investors expect rates to stay there or fall slightly by the end of 2023.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Seth Wenig/AP
Seth Wenig/AP

Greed is back with a vengeance on Wall Street

Investors are clearly nervous about the possibility that inflation, despite recent signs of cooling, will remain elevated enough that the Fed will feel compelled to keep raising interest rates aggressively until prices come down more dramatically.

“Price increases have been particularly sharp for necessities like food, transportation, and shelter, which make up a substantial portion of household budgets for people on the lower end of the pay scale,” said Fed governor Philip Jefferson in a speech in Minneapolis Thursday.

“Low inflation is key to achieving a long and sustained expansion—an economy that works for all,” Jefferson added.

Jefferson didn’t comment specifically about how much higher he thinks rates need to go though in order to get inflation in check.

Still, the market sell-off Thursday shows that Wall Street remains nervous about the likelihood that rates may not be close to peaking just yet.

But it’s also worth noting that comments from Jefferson and Bullard do not hold as much weight as remarks from Fed chair Jerome Powell and vice chair Lael Brainard. Both of them have recently made comments that suggest they believe the Fed will soon be able to cut back on the size of future rate hikes.

Investors also need to take comments from Bullard in particular with a grain of salt. For one, he’s known to be one of the more hawkish Fed members, meaning that he has typically advocated for more rate hikes in order to keep inflation at bay.

In addition, Bullard has a vote on rate hikes at the Fed’s next meeting in December, but he does not have a say on interest rates in 2023.

The Fed’s Open Market Committee, which decides what happens to rates, has twelve members. The seven Fed governors and the New York Fed president are always on the FOMC. The remaining four FOMC participants come from a rotating cast of the regional Fed presidents. The St. Louis Fed president doesn’t get a vote again until 2025.