Editor’s Note: Freddie Mac, which has tracked weekly average mortgage rates since 1971 and has periodically made changes to its Primary Mortgage Market Survey, changed the source of its data as of November 17, 2022. Instead of surveying lenders, the weekly results will be based on applications received by lenders that are submitted to Freddie Mac. Find more about Freddie Mac’s change here.

Mortgage rates dropped sharply last week following a series of economic reports that indicated inflation may finally be easing.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.61% in the week ending November 17, down from 7.08% the week before, according to Freddie Mac, the largest weekly drop since 1981. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.10%.

Mortgage rates have risen throughout most of 2022, spurred by the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented campaign of hiking interest rates in order to tame soaring inflation.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 27: A 'For Sale' sign is posted in front of a single family home on October 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. The rate on the average 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.08%, up from 6.94% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac. Mortgage rates surpassed 7% for the first time since April 2002. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images/FILE

It's a terrible time to buy a house. Here's what to know if you have to do it anyway

In the last week, two key inflation reports – the Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index – showed that prices rose at a slower pace than expected in October, suggesting inflation is inching in the right direction, and has perhaps even peaked.

“While the decline in mortgage rates is welcome news, there is still a long road ahead for the housing market,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Inflation remains elevated, the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates high and consumers will continue to feel the impact.”

The average mortgage rate is based on mortgage applications that Freddie Mac receives from thousands of lenders across the country. The survey only includes borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. But many buyers who put down less money upfront or have less than perfect credit will pay more than the average rate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.