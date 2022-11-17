CNN —

The biggest night in Latin music is here.

The 23rd Latin Grammys will be presented Thursday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort in Las Vegas.

The televised ceremony will be hosted by singers Luis Fonsi, best new artist nominee Anitta, Mexican superstar Thalia, and former Oscar nominee Laura Pausini.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny leads the nominations with ten. His critically acclaimed album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” also a history-making Grammy nominee, is nominated for album of the year category at the Latin Grammys.

Bad Bunny is followed by Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía with eight, Christina Aguilera and Jorge Drexler with seven, and Camilo with six.

The best new artist category will be one to watch. Cuban singer-songwriter Ángela Alvarez is up for the award and at 95 years old could become the oldest person to ever win in the category.

Elvis Costello, John Legend, Rosalía, and Jorge Drexler, are among this year’s performers, as is Christina Aguilera. Last year, Xtina performed her hit “Pa’ Mis Muchachas,” alongside Nicki Nicole, Becky G, and Nathy Peluso. That song is nominated in three categories: record of the year, song of the year, and best urban fusion/performance.

The Latin Grammy Awards will air on Univision at 8:00 pm ET.

In Latin America, TNT and Televisa Canal 5 will broadcast the awards. HBO Max will also stream the ceremony in Spanish. (TNT and HBO Max, like CNN, are part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)