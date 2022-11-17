Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

November 18, 2022

After a close race, and days of counting ballots, CNN can project that Republicans have won control of the U.S. House of Representatives. CNN previously projected that Democrats have retained control of the U.S. Senate. Today, we’ll explore what this all means for the remainder of this presidential term. And one of the most popular sporting events of all time kicks off this weekend. We’ll look at the excitement for the event and why there is controversy surrounding this year’s host country.

Special programming note: There will be no CNN 10 episodes next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The program will return to full production on Monday, November 28th.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. What state in the U.S. will hold a runoff election for the U.S. Senate?

2. Which political party in the United States won control of the U.S. House of Representatives?

3. A piece of what NASA space shuttle was recently discovered by a film crew in the Atlantic Ocean?

4. Who is the president of China?

5. What does NASA’s Artemis program hope to accomplish?

6. What island is at the heart of issues between the U.S and China?

7. What is considered the world’s most polluted capital city?

8. In Friday’s episode, what industry which is facing major layoffs this month was highlighted?

9. What nation is hosting the 2022 World Cup amid controversy?

10. What southern capital gets the nickname the Smithsonian of the South?

