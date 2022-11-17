Today, you’ll find a deal on a Headspace annual membership, a discounted Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush and savings on a pair of Sony headphones we love. All that and more below.

Calpak Black Friday Sale Calpak Ultra-chic hardshell luggage, duffels, toiletry organizers and more are discounted during this sitewide sale at Calpak. Shop now and save before the holiday rush — simply sign up for early access and get up to 55% off.

Headspace Annual Membership $70 $35 at Headspace iStock If the approaching holidays are once again proving stressful, invest in your well-being with a Headspace membership. Right now, the meditation app is offering 50% off an annual membership — the lowest price of the year. That comes out to under $3 per month, not bad for those seeking priceless peace of mind.

Lululemon Studio Mirror $1495 From $795 at Lululemon Studio Mirror Upgrade your at-home workouts to studio quality with the Lululemon Studio, formerly known as the Mirror. This reflective screen turns any room in your house into a home gym. Once paired with the app, you’ll have access to thousands of classes, ranging from boxing and cardio to pilates and dance. It’s a worthy investment for anyone looking for a new fitness regimen, and right now you can score $700 off with code LLSTUDIO700.

Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush $50 $35 at Amazon Amazon ​​If your tooth brushing technique could use a brushup, consider investing in a Philips Sonicare. This dentist-recommended, Bluetooth-equipped electric toothbrush is $15 off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. There are a few different colors available, so you can choose the one that best suits your bathroom counter while you upgrade your dental hygiene.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones $350 $228 at Amazon Amazon Our editors found the Sony’s WH-1000XM4s to be an outstanding pair of over-ear ANC headphones. They feature a comfortable design and a class-leading 30-hour battery life. Additionally, sound is still clear and rich with upscaling improvements — but noise canceling is arguably the feature you’ll love most. Right now, grab these headphones for $228, a price that matches the lowest we’ve seen.

More deals to shop

• This Dyson Outsize vacuum can tackle any mess, and it’s perfect for a deep clean of your entire home, thanks to its extra-large head and bin. This premium model is $100 off at Best Buy today only.

• Use code FREECOFFEE at Atlas Coffee Club to get your first bag of coffee free and up to $55 off gifts from one of our favorite coffee subscriptions.

• Snag a pair of AirPods 3 at their all-time lowest price right now.

• This Kizen digital meat thermometer is over half off, so save on our budget pick now for turkey next week.

• Get non-alcoholic spirits from Ghia 20% off through Nov. 28.

• Score 25 to 60% off hair products and more during this sitewide sale at Kitsch.

• These Marmot shirts and jackets are a nice transition into colder weather, so grab ‘em while they’re on sale.

• If cozy winter nights mean a growing “to-read” list, streamline your reading with an on-sale Kindle Paperwhite device.

• This adorable Le Creuset mini cocotte is ideal for single servings or thoughtful host gifts — and right now it’s just $22 at Nordstrom.

• Unique one-pieces, bikinis and more from You Swim are 25% off during this sitewide sale.

Deals you may have missed

Brooklinen Black Friday sale Brooklinen Here at Underscored, we (really) value quality sleep, so it’s only natural that we’re big fans of everything Brooklinen has to offer. Whether you’re looking for lightweight linen sheets, luxurious hotel-standard pillows or anything else, you’ll stay cozy and comfortable with Brooklinen. This 20% off sitewide sale lasts through Nov. 30 — a discount that matches the lowest prices of the year.

Ember Mug 2 $130 $100 at Amazon Amazon At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember Mug 2. It’s a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Right now you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.

Omsom 20% off sitewide Shop delicious flavors from a variety of Asian cuisines and get 20% off sitewide, no code necessary. These samplers of sauces, glazes and more make great gifts for the foodies in your life.

Fabletics Cyber Deals Fabletics Right now at Fabletics, you can refresh your activewear collection with these Black Friday promos: 2 for $24 bottoms and 80% off sitewide starting Nov. 29. Now through Nov. 29, VIP members can save on everything from printed leggings to cozy loungewear to winter jackets and more.

Aurate 35% off sitewide with code CNN Underscored readers can get 35% off sitewide at Aurate with code CNN, now through Nov. 30 — no minimum spend required. From dainty necklaces to simple studs to chic statement pieces, Aurate offers an array of pieces to match anyone’s style.