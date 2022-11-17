NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Taylor Swift fans are upset over Ticketmaster debacle. Lawmakers are taking notice
New York CNN Business  — 

Taylor Swift keeps breaking records: Ticketmaster said that more than 2 million tickets were sold Tuesday for her upcoming tour — the most ever sold for an artist in a single day. It caused a near meltdown of its website.

In a blog post Thursday, Ticketmaster explained that a “record number of fans” wanted to buy tickets to Swift’s Eras Tour, which begins next year. That prompted a massive slowdown in its platform and sparked outrage among her millions of fans who couldn’t purchase tickets.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift ticket meltdown sparks outrage about Ticketmaster's power

Ticketmaster basically said that its “Verified Fans” system, a mechanism aimed at eliminating bots that gives presale codes to individuals, couldn’t keep up with the intense demand. Roughly 3.5 million people signed up for the program to buy Swift tickets, its “largest registration in history.” That unprecedented demand, combined with a “staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes” drove “unprecedented traffic” to its site, Ticketmaster said, and, essentially, broke it.

“Never before has a Verified Fan on sale sparked so much attention – or uninvited volume,” Ticketmaster said in the blog post. “This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform.”

On Tuesday morning, Ticketmaster told CNN Business that the website was “not down” and that “people are actively purchasing tickets.” It added that “there has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up” to buy tickets for Swift’s tour.

The debacle not only stirred outrage among Swift’s fans, but also caught the ire of politicians. Senator Amy Klobuchar criticized Ticketmaster in an open letter to its CEO, saying she has “serious concerns” about the company’s operations.