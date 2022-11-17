The restructuring official charged with overseeing FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings said in a court filing that he has never in his career seen “such a complete failure of corporate controls.”
“From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented,” said John J. Ray III, who previously oversaw the liquidation of Enron.
Ray was appointed CEO of FTX when the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy last Friday, and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, stepped down from the role.
