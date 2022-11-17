Seoul CNN —

North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) towards the east on Friday, a South Korean defense ministry official told CNN.

It comes one day after Pyongyang fired a short-range ballistic missile into the waters off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula, and issued a stern warning to the United States of a “fiercer military counteraction” to its tighter defense ties with South Korea and Japan.

It’s the second suspected test launch of an ICBM this month – an earlier missile fired on November 3 appeared to have failed, a South Korean government source told CNN at the time.

North Korea has carried out missile tests on 34 days this year, according to a CNN count. The tally includes both ballistic and cruise missiles.

This is a breaking news story. More to come…