Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his victory speech at his election night watch party in Tampa on November 8, 2022.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday declined to weigh in on the brewing divide among Republicans over who represents the future of the party, him or Donald Trump, saying instead, “People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff.”

“I mean, seriously. We just ran an election,” DeSantis said at a news conference in Lee County. “We have this Georgia (Senate) runoff coming, which is very important for Republicans to win that Georgia runoff.”

However, DeSantis continued to tout his performance in last week’s election, in which he defeated Democrat Charlie Crist by 19 points, calling Florida “the biggest bright spot” for Republicans.

“It was not so bright in many other parts of the country,” DeSantis said. “It was a substandard performance, given the dynamics that are at play.”

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrates at an Election Night party after winning his race for reelection in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Fox News found their "red wave" in Florida and DeSantis, whose re-election was the subject of extensive coverage on the conservative network -- to the exclusion of results that weren't as triumphant as Republicans had hoped. (Scott McIntyre/The New York Times)
Scott McIntyre/The New York Times/Redux

The remarks came after DeSantis was asked about Trump’s recent criticism of him, which the Florida governor broadly dismissed as “noise.”

DeSantis was not asked about nor did he offer any commentary related to Trump’s decision to launch a third campaign for president.

DeSantis did not offer any insight Wednesday into his political future. Rather, he looked ahead to the upcoming legislative session in Florida when Republicans will have a supermajority in both chambers.

“What people like me, who have been given the opportunity to continue, is, OK, let’s do something with that,” he said. “And the reason why we won historic victory is, at the end of the day, we led, we delivered and we had your back when you needed us. That is why we won big.”