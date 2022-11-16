CNN —

Rep. Karen Bass overcame more than $104 million in spending by her rival Rick Caruso to win the Los Angeles mayor’s race, making history as the city’s first female mayor, CNN projects.

The Los Angeles congresswoman was able to put together a strong coalition of Black voters in South Los Angeles and White progressives on the city’s west side.

She cast Caruso, a shopping mall magnate, as a political opportunist who had registered as a Democrat merely to improve his chances of winning the office. Noting his past donations to conservative Republicans, she and her allies tried to raise questions about his support for abortion rights – criticism Caruso said was unfair, unfounded and an attack on his Catholic faith.

Caruso had toyed with the idea of running for mayor for years after serving in other civic roles, including as a city police commissioner and the former head of the USC Board of Trustees. One of his biggest hurdles was his history as a former Republican-turned-independent-turned-Democrat vying for the top job in an overwhelmingly Democratic city.

But he seized on the frustration that many of the city’s voters are feeling about homelessness, crime and corruption at City Hall – spending tens of millions of dollars of his own money on ads that portrayed him as a fixer with the executive credentials to address those problems and improve the city’s efficiency and responsiveness.

Bass accused Caruso of trying to buy the mayor’s office as they vied to replace term-limited Mayor Eric Garcetti. Caruso, in turn, suggested that Bass and other “career politicians” had been ineffective and that it would take an outsider to clean up the city’s streets and speed up efforts to shelter the homeless.

The pair met in the November election because neither of them took a majority of the vote in the June primary.