New York CNN Business  — 

Taylor Swift fans were seeing red on Tuesday when Ticketmaster was overwhelmed by demand as pre-sales for the singer’s new tour went online. The delays had many fans believing they would never, ever, get tickets (…like ever). But tickets to the pop star’s “The Eras Tour” were available Wednesday via the resale market — with some priced at tens of thousands of dollars.

Tickets for Swift’s show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on May 26 are listed for as much as $21,600 each on ticket resale site StubHub.

That price tag will get fans a spot on the floor in front of the stage. As for just getting into the stadium — that’ll cost at least $350 on Stubhub.

These sky-high prices aren’t just for shows at MetLife, which is right outside New York City. Other dates on Swift’s 52 show tour are commanding insane amounts of money too.

Taylor Swift fans irate at Ticketmaster as huge tour pre-sale demand snarls site

Floor seats for the tour’s March 17 opening night in Glendale, Arizona are going for as much $17,010 while floor tickets for Swift’s show in Atlanta on April 28 on are listed for as much as $35,438.

To put these numbers in context, tickets to last season’s Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in LA averaged $10,427, with the cheapest seats going for about $7,000.

A StubHub representative told CNN Business Wednesday that the resale site had many Swift tickets selling for around “$150 with averages around mid $600.” However, they noted that it’s only the pre-sale period right now “so demand is at its highest and these prices will settle.”

The company also pointed out that “that listing prices aren’t an indication of demand or what the market can bear.”

As for Ticketmaster, the company issued a statement Tuesday via Twitter saying that “there has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up” to buy tickets for Swift’s tour. The company told customers still waiting in the virtual queue that it is moving and to “hang tight.”

Although the demand and prices for Swift’s tour, which wraps up August 9 in Los Angeles, are astronomical, it speaks to how popular she is.

Swift has had countless hits over her career, built up a loyal following of fans — better known as “Swifties” — and recently became the first artist ever to simultaneously claim all top ten spots on the Billboard Hot 100 following the release of her latest album, “Midnights,” which came out last month.

– CNN’s Jordan Valinsky contributed to this report.