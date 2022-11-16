exp Todd.crypto.meltdown.FTX_00005101.png
Crypto meltdown: FTX
03:12 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
exp Todd.crypto.meltdown.FTX_00005101.png
Crypto meltdown: FTX
03:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nightcap clip 1 crypto thumb 16x9
'I'm sorry. I f****d up.' The fall of crypto's golden boy
02:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Moonwalker shoes
These battery-powered shoes make you walk 2.5 times faster
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nasa loftid 4
Need to get to Mars? This inflatable shield could help
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
kenzen dubai heat technology spc intl_00004201.png
Dubai workers are using a wearable sensor to beat the heat
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meta quest pro 2
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BookTok1
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NightCap100622_Clip3SupremereCourt_16x9
Supreme Court to rule on how we use the internet
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
google pixel 7 visually impaired
New Google Pixel features help visually impaired take selfies
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Google Japan
Google Japan builds stick keyboard more than 5-feet long
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cloud pet
Software engineer built fake cloud as pet
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN Business  — 

FTX Digital Markets, the Bahamas-based unit of the recently collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform, has filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.

The company filed Tuesday in New York court under Chapter 15, which is a way for foreign companies to use US bankruptcy law to restructure debt — commonly done because US law offers greater protections than those in other countries.

The move comes after the crypto exchange’s US-based arm, FTX Group, abruptly filed for bankruptcy Friday after facing a “severe liquidity crisis.” FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO the same day.

FTX’s rapid collapse marked a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry.

There could be more than 1 million creditors in the US cases that are already filed, FTX Group said Monday, adding that it has been in touch with “dozens” of US and international regulatory agencies including the US Attorney’s Office, the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Bahamas — where FTX is based — are investigating whether any criminal misconduct occurred related to the company’s implosion, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement Sunday.

FTX is one of many non-US-based companies to use US bankruptcy law protections. In just this year, Scandinavian airline SAS and British company Cineworld Group, owner of movie theater chain Regal Cinemas, filed for bankruptcy in the United States.

– CNN’s Matt Egan and Allison Morrow contributed to this report.