Scotland recognized as world’s best golf destination

By Jack Bantock, CNN
Published 11:09 AM EST, Wed November 16, 2022
Golf began in Scotland some 600 years ago and the country represents a bucket list destination for many dedicated addicts. St. Andrews (pictured) is known as the "Home of Golf" and its Old Course is arguably the game's most hallowed turf.
David Cannon/Getty Images
<strong>St. Andrews:</strong> Golf has been played over the dunes and linksland of St. Andrews since the 15th century. The clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club stands sentinel over the unique layout which starts and finishes in town.
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
<strong>St. Andrews: </strong>There are six courses squeezed onto St. Andrews' links, with the Old Course at their heart. The Road Hole 17th and 18th form an iconic finishing stretch.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
<strong>St. Andrews:</strong> The Old Course is known for its blind drives over seas of gorse, vast greens, and swales, humps and hollows which require imagination and the ability to use the ground to your advantage.
David Cannon/Getty Images
<strong>Turnberry: </strong>Now<strong> </strong>best known for being owned by US President Donald Trump, Turnberry on Scotland's west coast is a spectacular setting with a famous Edwardian hotel, all of which underwent a multimillion dollar revamp when Trump took over.
David Cannon/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
<strong>Turnberry: </strong>The Ailsa course occupies a sublime location overlooking the Firth of Clyde with sweeping views to the Ailsa Craig rock and the Isle of Arran.
Phil Inglis/Getty Images
<strong>Trump International: </strong>Controversy has dogged Donald Trump's new course north of Aberdeen since day one -- with environmental concerns chief among the criticism -- but when it opened in 2012 it was clear that from a golfing point of view it was a new gem. Winding through towering dunes and sunken valleys with tantalizing snapshots of the sea, the course offers the full Scottish links experience, with American hospitality thrown in.
AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Trump International: </strong>Trump's Aberdeen venture features two out-and-back loops of nine holes in an authentic natural setting. The modest clubhouse at its heart offers several dining options, including the award-winning MacLeod House Restaurant, and a whiskey bar.
MICHAL WACHUCIK/Getty Images
<strong>Royal Troon: </strong>This is a classic old links on Scotland's Ayrshire coast north of Turnberry.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
<strong>Royal Troon:</strong> The course is famed for its devilish par-three eighth hole, dubbed the "Postage Stamp." It's only 123 yards long but provides a stiff test in the wind, with deep bunkers and a thin green.
David Cannon/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
<strong>Carnoustie: </strong>Northeast of Dundee on Scotland's east coast lies the fearsome links of Carnoustie, known as one of the toughest courses in the British Isles.
David Cannon/Getty Images
<strong>Carnoustie: </strong>The Championship course is the main pull and is famed as the venue where Jean Van de Velde paddled in the burn during a final-hole collapse during the British Open in 1999.
Phil Inglis/Getty Images
<strong>Muirfield: </strong>The jewel in the crown of Scotland's "Golf Coast" of East Lothian, Muirfield is a celebrated if controversial venue.
Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
<strong>Muirfield: </strong>The testing track near Gullane was mired in controversy before the club finally voted -- at the second attempt -- to admit female members.
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
<strong>Gullane: </strong>Close to Muirfield is another revered club with three courses. Gullane No.1 is the pick but all offer a satisfying slice of Scottish golf at its finest.
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
<strong>North Berwick: </strong>Along the coast from Muirfield lies a quirky, historic masterpiece with views over Bass Rock and an upturned "reddan" style green that has been copied the world over.
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
<strong>The Renaissance Club: </strong>Another East Lothian gem with stellar views.
Phil Inglis/Getty Images
<strong>Royal Dornoch:</strong> On the north shore of the Dornoch Firth on Scotland's northeast coast lies one of its most revered courses. Golf has been played in the seaside town, north of Inverness, since 1616 but the current club has "only" been in existence since 1877.
Royal Dornoch GC / Archive
<strong>Royal Dornoch:</strong> The venerable spot hosts two courses -- the Championship and the Struie -- but it is the former track that draws in visitors from around the world. Winding along sinuous sandy shores and among the dunes behind, the fast-running course features humps, hollows, pot bunkers and gorse of a true links test, sandwiched between the sea and purple heather-clad mountains.
David Cannon/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images
<strong>Kingsbarns: </strong>Just along the coast from St Andrews is <a href="http://www.kingsbarns.com" target="_blank" target="_blank">Kingsbarns</a>, a blockbuster of a modern links in a spectacular cliff-top setting, opened in 2000. Crafted on land that first witnessed golf in 1793, Kingsbarns quickly went to the top of many wish lists for its rugged scenery, testing championship course and lavish hospitality.
Warren Little/Getty Images
<strong>Kingsbarns: </strong>It features as one of three top-notch courses used in the European Tour's annual Dunhill Links Championship along with St Andrews' Old Course and Carnoustie. Nearby are other Scottish links gems such as Crail, Elie, Leven and Lundin Links.
David Cannon/Getty Images
<strong>Castle Stuart:</strong> Although it only opened in 2009, Castle Stuart on the banks of the Moray Firth has become a highlight of golf in the Highlands. The course, overlooked by a towering white art-deco clubhouse, hugs the shore and shelving cliffs on a thin stretch of links land with views to Ben Wyvis mountain, Kessock Bridge, Fort George and Chanonry lighthouse.
Warren Little/Getty Images
<strong>Castle Stuart: </strong>The course is 10 minutes from Inverness airport and within a short drive of Speyside's Malt Whiskey Trail, taking in eight distilleries, including <a href="https://www.glenfiddich.com/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Glenfiddich</a> and <a href="https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-UK" target="_blank" target="_blank">The Glenlivet</a>. Other local courses such as Brora, Nairn and Gulspie are worth a trip.
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
<strong>Loch Lomond:</strong> Everything about Loch Lomond oozes luxury. From 18th Century Rossdhu House at its center to a spectacular parkland-style course on the banks of the eponymous loch -- Britain's largest expanse of fresh water -- it's a study in elegance. The rub is, it's a private club so access is like a golden ticket from Willy Wonka.
Getty Images
<strong>Loch Lomond: </strong>It's<strong> </strong>a relatively recent addition to Scotland's golfing repertory, designed by former US golf star Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish and opened in 1993, but its setting between mountains and water in the grounds of the ruined medieval castle ensures its a regular in lists of the world's best courses.
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
<strong>Gleneagles: </strong>A one-stop shop for golf and glamor, Gleneagles offers an inland antidote to Scotland's normal diet of windswept links courses. With a five-star hotel, three top-notch courses, bags of country pursuits and Scotland's only restaurant with two Michelin stars -- <a href="https://www.gleneagles.com/dine-drink/andrew-fairlie/" target="_blank" target="_blank">Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles</a> -- this highland estate northeast of Edinburgh offers plenty of bang for its buck.
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
<strong>Gleneagles: </strong>The Jack Nicklaus-designed Centenary course -- used for the 2014 Ryder Cup -- is the centerpiece of the golf offering, a big, parkland-style layout with soaring views to purple heather-clad mountains. The Gleneagles Hotel opened in 1924, dubbed the "Riviera of the Highlands" and now features 232 bedrooms including 27 suites. More than 50 onsite luxury lodges can also be rented.
Andrew Redington/Getty Images
<strong>Royal Aberdeen: </strong>As with many of Scotland's finest courses, golf in these parts goes way back -- Royal Aberdeen Golf Club was founded on land close to the "Granite City" in 1780, and is said to be the world's sixth oldest golf club. The historic Balgownie course is the highlight, a classic links layout threading its way through the natural ecosystem of dunes.
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
<strong>Machrihanish: </strong>For golf off the beaten track, this historic club in the village of Machrihanish lies on the long finger of the Kintyre peninsula on Scotland's west coast pointing towards Northern Ireland. Machrihanish, with a famous opening shot over the sea, is another links in classic Scottish tradition, with undulating fairways, firm turf, pot bunkers, gorse, wind and vast views towards the islands of Islay, Jura and Gigha.
Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images
It remains to be seen whether football will come home for England at the World Cup in Qatar next month, but for neighboring Scotland, golf has officially – and finally – returned to its motherland.

Having hosted the game for almost six centuries, “the home of golf” – as Scotland is known – was recognized as the World’s Best Golf Destination for the very first time at the ninth edition of the annual World Golf Awards in Abu Dhabi this week.

Despite the dominance of its legendary St. Andrews Old Course in the World’s Best Golf Course category – with five successive wins after the award’s inception – Scotland had never been recognized as the sport’s best destination.

The 18th green of the St Andrews Old Course during the 150th Open Championship in July.
David Cannon/Getty Images

Portugal had held an iron grip on the title for the award’s first five years, before a victory for Australia was sandwiched between wins for Vietnam in 2019 and 2021.

Yet after a landmark year, which saw Scottish links courses play host to two historic majors – the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews and the first ever Women’s Open at Muirfield – the country finally scooped the prize, as well as the award for Best Golf Destination in Europe.

The sole European contender for the World award, Scotland trumped rival nominees Argentina, Australia, Canada, Dubai, Jamaica, Morocco, and last year’s winner Vietnam.

Sandy Young / Getty Images

Scotland’s golf industry is worth upwards of $1.3 billion (£1.1 billion), with an annual golf tourism market bringing in $339 million (£286 million) and supporting over 4,000 jobs, according to Visit Scotland.

“These awards are a fitting end to an extra special year for golf in Scotland and fantastic recognition for all the people who work so hard to grow and enhance our reputation as The Home of Golf,” said Visit Scotland Chief Executive Malcolm Roughead.

“Golf tourism is a significant boost for the economy and raises Scotland’s profile on the international stage.”

In October, the fabled Alfred Dunhill Links Championship saw professionals and celebrities alike rotate around St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns – three of Scotland’s flagship links courses which help attract almost 220,000 annual golf visitors to the country, according to Visit Scotland.

In August, Muirfield staged the Women's Open for first time after hosting 16 editions of the men's tournament.
In August, Muirfield staged the Women's Open for first time after hosting 16 editions of the men's tournament.
Richard Heathcote/R&A/Getty Images

“Scottish golf tourism is thriving, and Scotland is a bucket list destination for most golfers around the World,” added Dermot Synnott, Director of Global Partnership for the World Golf Awards.

“It offers a vast range of parkland and links options across all its regions, so the travelling golfer really is spoilt for choice.”

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on Long Island, New York, was crowned the World’s Best Golf Course, continuing a strong American run after back-to-back wins for Augusta National.

Meanwhile, JA The Resort Golf Course in Dubai won Best Nine Hole Golf Course and Costa Navarino in Greece was recognized as the World’s Best Emerging Golf Destination.