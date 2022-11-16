Ivory Coast's football star Didier Drogba gives an interview at the Didier Drogba's Foundation headquarters on January 16, 2018 in Abidjan. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)
'I believe movement is life,' says Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba
06:48 - Source: CNN
International football news 16 videos
Ivory Coast's football star Didier Drogba gives an interview at the Didier Drogba's Foundation headquarters on January 16, 2018 in Abidjan. / AFP PHOTO / ISSOUF SANOGO (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)
'I believe movement is life,' says Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba
06:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ronaldo intvw
'Explosive comments': CNN reporter breaks down Cristiano Ronaldo's claims in new interview
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TOPSHOT - The match ball used in the 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final football match between Argentina and England, played at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, is pictured during a photocall ahead of its auction, at Wembley Stadium in London on November 1, 2022. - The ball that Diego Maradona used to score his infamous "Hand of God" World Cup goal for Argentina against England in 1986 will go under the hammer on November 16, and could fetch up to £3 million. The 1986 quarter-final between Argentina and England saw a heated build-up because of political tensions following the Falklands war and came to be defined by two contrasting goals scored by the late Maradona. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / AFP) (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)
Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball up for sale
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Wayne Rooney rolls sushi with CNN's Becky Anderson in Dubai.
Wayne Rooney reflects on the World Cup and his career with CNN
06:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: Gareth Southgate, Manager of England looks on prior to the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on September 26, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Gareth Southgate: Workers in Qatar are united in wanting World Cup to happen
02:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović speaks with CNN's Becky Anderson on October 20, 2022
Retirement? 'We're not there yet' says Zlatan Ibrahimović
06:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Virginia Torrecilla of Spain gestures during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group B match between Germany and Spain at Stade du Hainaut on June 12, 2019 in Valenciennes, France.
Atlético Madrid midfielder's comeback from brain cancer and mother's paralysis
03:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Back up goalkeeper John McCarthy #77 of Los Angeles FC celebrates after defeating the Philadelphia Union in penalty shootout during the 2022 MLS Cup Final at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. McCarthy came in to replace starting goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau #16 after he broke his leg and received a red card following a tackle with Cory Burke #19 of Philadelphia Union in extra time. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Hear from LAFC players after their MLS Cup victory
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
erlend football tease
Freestyle football great makes history with ninth world title
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Police officers and soldiers stand amid tear gas smoke after clashes between fans during a soccer match at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Panic following police actions left over 100 dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Yudha Prabowo)
Video captures what happened after soccer match that lead to over 100 dead
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNNI
vieira 1
Fighting racism in football: World Cup winner calls for more inclusivity
04:45
Now playing
- Source: CNN
gsa cnn off the pitch vid ctw spt intl _00020214.png
New CNN award will celebrate football players' work off the pitch
04:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 blind football uganda
Meet the man who introduced blind football to Uganda
02:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LEESBURG, VA - JUNE 17: Nadia Nadim #10 of Racing Louisville FC looks on during the second half against Washington Spirit at Segra Field on June 17, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Nadia Nadim on women's football in Afghanistan one year on from Taliban takeover
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the English FA Community Shield football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on July 30, 2022. (Photo by Nigel Roddis / AFP) (Photo by NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Trent Alexander-Arnold: 'Man City is the biggest game of the season'
04:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring their side's third goal during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi Final match between England and Sweden at Bramall Lane on July 26, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Euro 2022 winner Alessia Russo on making history, inspiring a generation and that viral backheel goal
04:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN  — 

There’s a biblical saying that no one is a prophet in their own land; but Didier Drogba likely hasn’t read that verse.

Wayne Rooney rolls sushi with CNN's Becky Anderson in Dubai.
Wayne Rooney rolls sushi with CNN's Becky Anderson in Dubai.
CNN

Wayne Rooney: As former Premier League star rolls sushi in Dubai, his thoughts turn to Alex Ferguson

Welcomed by hordes of adoring fans wherever he goes in his native Ivory Coast, Drogba is no stranger to glory nights. Champions League final success in Munich in 2012, Premier League title celebrations, and playing for his country on the biggest stage of all, the World Cup; the 44-year-old did it all in the beautiful game.

But in retirement, the former Chelsea striker has focused on giving back to the community around him, and to the African continent.

Founded in 2007, the Didier Drogba Foundation aimed to improve access to healthcare and education, help eradicate poverty, empower women, and fight against hunger.

In the intervening years, it has brought electricity to schools, built health centers and donated to orphanages all across the Ivory Coast.

CNN's Becky Anderson speaks with former Ivory Coast international Didier Drogba.
CNN's Becky Anderson speaks with former Ivory Coast international Didier Drogba.
CNN

To recognize the foundation’s achievements, Drogba has been awarded the inaugural CNN “Off the Pitch” prize, in partnership with Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. Now in its 13th edition, this year’s ceremony on November 17, comes just three days before the beginning of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Former Ukranian forward Andriy Shevchenko poses next to the Ukainian flag after the exhibition football match "Integration Heroes" between United Icons and Inclusion Icon on May 23, 2022 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Former Ukranian forward Andriy Shevchenko poses next to the Ukainian flag after the exhibition football match "Integration Heroes" between United Icons and Inclusion Icon on May 23, 2022 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

AC Milan icon Andriy Shevchenko thanks former club for supporting Ukraine amid war effort

“It means a lot to me and to the people working at the foundation,” Drogba told CNN’s Becky Anderson. “Every time we get support, it’s the people, kids, women that benefit the most. I’m really proud of it.

“Playing with the national team and getting all the love and the support from Ivorians and from Africans,” added Drogba, when asked what inspired him to set up the foundation.

“I think if I managed to have such a good career, it’s also because of their support.”

The CNN award is recognition of Drogba’s impact on wider society and culture as well as his charitable work.

The other nominees were both charitable foundations established by clubs, Real Madrid’s and AC Milan’s. CNN praised both for helping make the sport more inclusive through global projects that educate young people about the game and how it can benefit them.

Drogba is also being commended for his work as a World Health Organization Goodwill Ambassador, a role in which he helps communities improve their physical health and overall wellbeing.

In particular, he was an advocate for good health practices during the Covid-19 pandemic and Tedros Ghebreyesus, the head of the WHO, praised Drogba as a “proven champion both on and off the pitch.”

Drogba speaks to media during a food and protection material distribution Abidjan in 2020.
Drogba speaks to media during a food and protection material distribution Abidjan in 2020.
Issouf Sanogo/AFP/Getty Images

“I believe movement is life. So, the more you move, the more you are active, the more you are healthy,” Drogba told CNN.

“We’ve seen it during this pandemic where Covid has killed a lot of people and the pandemic has been really, really difficult for people who are not really active or for people who had some problems already.”

Drogba was presented with his award virtually by CNN ahead of the ceremony in Dubai, where the nominees for best men’s player include recent Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema and the Frenchman’s Real Madrid teammate, Thibaut Courtois.

In the women’s category, FC Barcelona star Alexia Putellas and England defender Lucy Bronze are in contention.

Drogba the peacemaker

Drogba is no stranger to inspiring his countrymen, having played a remarkable role in encouraging a ceasefire during the first Ivorian Civil War.

The national team had just made history, securing the country’s place at the 2006 World Cup, their first ever appearance at the global tournament with a 3-1 victory away over Sudan.

Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović speaks with CNN's Becky Anderson on October 20, 2022
Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović speaks with CNN's Becky Anderson on October 20, 2022

Retirement? 'We're not there yet,' says Zlatan Ibrahimović

The captain, Cyril Domoraud, then invited the media into the changing room after the game and handed the microphone to Drogba, then the team’s star striker.

“Men and women of the Ivory Coast,” he said down the lens, his face stern and sincere. “From the north, south, center and west, we proved today that all Ivorians can coexist and play together with a shared objective: to qualify for the World Cup.”

The bloody civil war would kill an estimated 4,000 people and displace over one million. Drogba’s speech and the team’s qualification for the World Cup helped convince the government and opposing New Forces to hold a ceasefire and restart peace talks.

In early 2007, the two warring sides signed an official peace agreement, causing then president Laurent Gbagbo to declare the war was over.

Drogba is seen aboard a military vehicle at Felix Houphouet Boigny airport in October 2005 after qualifying for the World Cup.
Drogba is seen aboard a military vehicle at Felix Houphouet Boigny airport in October 2005 after qualifying for the World Cup.
KAMPBEL/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

“It worked out well because this message went on the television news for lunch and at night every day for six months. And we managed to get [a] ceasefire. So that’s the impact, a message like this one from a football player can achieve [that],” Drogba told CNN.

Despite his influence on Ivorians and a recent failed bid to become president of his country’s football association, Drogba emphasized that he has no political ambitions.

“This has nothing to do with politics. I want a healthy continent,” he said. “I want a place where Africans can go abroad, play and come back to their countries and enjoy and have a good life. That’s all I want.”