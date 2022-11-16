CNN —

Rapper Blueface was arrested Tuesday on an attempted murder charge stemming from a shooting last month, Las Vegas police said.

The artist, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The 25-year-old was arrested on “warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure” related to a shooting on October 8, police said in the statement.

A $50,000 bond was set Wednesday during Blueface’s initial court appearance on the charges, according to court documents, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for January.

CNN has reached out to Blueface’s attorney for comment.