November 17, 2022

It’s been almost 50 years since humans were on the moon. Now NASA has moved closer to changing that and has launched its long awaited Artemis moon rocket. After $40 billion dollars, scrubbed launches, hurricanes, and mechanical issues the test launch is off the ground and heading toward the moon. On this episode of CNN 10, we’ll look at what next for the program.

Special programming note: There will be no CNN 10 episodes next due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The program will return to full production on Monday, November 28th.

