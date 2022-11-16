Today, you’ll find a deal on the Ember Mug 2, a discount on our favorite electric kettle and savings at Omsom. All that and more below.

Brooklinen Black Friday sale Here at Underscored, we (really) value quality sleep, so it’s only natural that we’re big fans of everything Brooklinen has to offer. Whether you’re looking for lightweight linen sheets, luxurious hotel-standard pillows or anything else you’ll stay cozy and comfortable with Brooklinen. This 20% off sitewide sale lasts through Nov. 30 — a discount that matches the lowest prices of the year.

Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle $100 $64 with code BRANDSAVINGS at eBay Alex Arpaia/CNN Underscored After testing heaps of electric kettles, our editors named the Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless as the best electric kettle overall. It boasts a winning combination of features and performance: six temperature presets optimized for a variety of coffee and tea beverages, a 30-minute keep warm setting, an ample 1.7-liter capacity and more. Whatever your beverage, it’s a smart choice — and right now it’s just $64 in refurbished condition with code BRANDSAVINGS at eBay.

Ember Mug 2 $130 $100 at Amazon Amazon At Underscored, we’re big fans of the Ember Mug 2. It’s a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. It will automatically detect when liquid’s inside and begin heating to the temperature you choose via the associated app. Right now, you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.

Omsom 20% off sitewide Shop delicious flavors from a variety of Asian cuisines and get 20% off sitewide, no code necessary. These samplers of sauces, glazes and more make great gift for the foodies in your life.

Fabletics Cyber Deals Fabletics Right now at Fabletics, you can refresh your activewear collection with these Black Friday promos: 2 for $24 bottoms and 80% off sitewide starting Nov. 29. Now through Nov. 29, VIP members can save on everything from printed leggings to cozy loungewear to winter jackets and more.

More deals to shop

• Snag a pair of refurb AirPods — your choice between Pros or standard 3rd-gen — for a nice discount at Woot!

• Get up to 40% off stylish furniture for your entire home at Article, thanks to this sitewide sale live now through Nov. 28.

• The bestselling Entryway Rack is 30% off, and almost everything else at Open Spaces is 25% off with code HOLIDAY22.

• Grab an on-sale Squishmallow now and add to your collection of these soft plushies.

• This Snuggle-Pedic body pillow is over half off when you clip the on-page coupon.

• Pet hair and dust are no match for this powerful Dyson V7 Advanced vacuum, $120 off at Best Buy today only.

• Save on artificial Christmas trees at Target right now, before prices are likely to increase come December.

• Shop puzzles, family games and play sets from Melissa & Doug for sweet stocking stuffers.

• The EarFun UBOOM L portable speaker is under $55, its lowest price ever, when you clip the on-page coupon and use code UBOOMLWC1 at checkout.

• Shop a Bentgo lunch box for all your school or work lunches.

Deals you may have missed

Instant Pot Duo $100 $50 at Amazon Amazon Score one of our favorite pressure cookers, the Instant Pot Duo, seeing its lowest price ever at Amazon right now. With an intuitive interface, numerous preset functions and app control, this model promises to be the holy grail of small kitchen appliances — and it delivers. Even novice cooks can easily achieve great results on a wide variety of recipes, so shop this top-rated Instant Pot at 50% off right now.

Fly By Jing Blackout Friday Fly By Jing’s beloved sauces, dumplings, spice mixes and more can majorly amp up your home cooking with a delicious Sichuan edge. Shop the brand’s biggest sale ever and get up to half off flavorful sauces, spices and more. Whether you go for dumplings, dips or something else, you can save up to 50% sitewide.

Aurate 35% off sitewide with code CNN Right now Underscored readers can get 35% off sitewide at Aurate with code CNN, now through Nov. 30 — no minimum spend required. From dainty necklaces to simple studs to chic statement pieces, Aurate offers an array of pieces to match anyone’s style.

Braun No Touch Forehead Thermometer $60 $25 at Amazon Amazon Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months. The Braun No Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there's a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you're on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.