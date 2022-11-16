thanksgiving dinner STOCK
Thanksgiving is going to be pricey this year. Here's how you can save money
02:18 - Source: CNN
Economy 16 videos
thanksgiving dinner STOCK
Thanksgiving is going to be pricey this year. Here's how you can save money
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
For 25 years, Aaron Barcellos and his family have grown tomatoes. But with inflation and the lingering drought, tomatoes may not be one of the crops they grow next year.
Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNN Business  — 

Thanksgiving dinner will cost a whopping 20% more than it did last year, according to a new survey released Wednesday by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

A feast for 10 with 12 menu items including a turkey, stuffing, cranberries, and pumpkin pie mix will cost $64.05 on average — up $10.74 from last year. That breaks down to about $6.50 per person, according to the annual survey.

The price of a 16-pound turkey is $28.96 on average this year, up 21% from 2021, according to the survey. Inflation cooled last month but still remains elevated at 7.7% for the year ending in October.

“General inflation slashing the purchasing power of consumers is a significant factor contributing to the increase in average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner,” said Roger Cryan, chief economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/11/24: Travelers wait for a long queue while carrying their bags and luggage at the security checkpoint at Orlando International Airport on Thanksgiving Eve. The Transportation Security Administration is expecting a record number of passengers for the Thanksgiving holiday period, surpassing the pre-pandemic records. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/11/24: Travelers wait for a long queue while carrying their bags and luggage at the security checkpoint at Orlando International Airport on Thanksgiving Eve. The Transportation Security Administration is expecting a record number of passengers for the Thanksgiving holiday period, surpassing the pre-pandemic records. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Brace for a very busy Thanksgiving travel season

Everyone who wants a turkey should be able to find one this year despite some temporary regional shortages in states where the avian influenza was prevalent in parts of the Midwest. Supply chain issues stemming from the war in Ukraine pushed the cost of Thanksgiving menu items higher, as did higher input costs for farmers and ranchers like feed, fuel, and fertilizer.

Every Thanksgiving meal item tracked by the Farm Bureau rose in cost this year, except for one: cranberries. A 12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries dropped by 14% to $2.57. The biggest price increases were on stuffing, which is up a whopping 69%, and pie crusts and whipped cream — both up 26%, the survey said.

The Farm Bureau also priced out an “expanded holiday menu” with additional items: ham, Russet potatoes, and frozen green beans, which would add an additional $17.25 to a meal for 10.

The survey was conducted by 224 volunteer shoppers who checked prices in person and online at grocery stores across all 50 states and Puerto Rico from October 18-31. The shoppers looked for the best possible prices without using coupons or shopping deals, the Farm Bureau said. Shoppers in the western part of the country saw the highest prices while those in the South found the most affordable Thanksgiving menu items.

Since the survey was taken, there has been some good news for all shoppers on the turkey front: prices for frozen turkeys are dropping by about 14% this week, and most grocery store chains are now offering deals, according to an analysis of United States Department of Agriculture data by the Farm Bureau.