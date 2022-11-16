The lending arm of crypto brokerage Genesis Global Trading suspended redemptions and new loan originations after an “abnormal” number of withdrawal requests that exceeded its current liquidity, citing market turmoil from the failure of rival FTX.
“We have hired the best advisors in the industry to explore all possible options,” Genesis said, adding that it would release a plan for the lending business next week. “We’re working tirelessly to identify the best solutions for the lending business, including among other things, sourcing new liquidity.”
Genesis’ lending unit had about $2.8 billion in active loans in the third quarter, according to its website.
The suspension comes as the entire crypto industry is on edge following the unraveling of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange and hedge fund, Alameda Research, both of which filed for bankruptcy late last week.
