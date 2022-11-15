Kyiv, Ukraine CNN —

Russian missile strikes hit residential buildings in Kyiv on Tuesday, officials there said, and explosions were heard in other Ukrainian cities in what appeared to be the first major aerial attack since Moscow retreated from the key city of Kherson last week.

The barrage came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky outlined a 10-point plan for peace during a virtual speech to world leaders gathered at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

This is a breaking story, more to come…