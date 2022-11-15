jeff bezos advice on recession
Exclusive: Jeff Bezos offers his advice on taking risks right now
01:50 - Source: CNN
Latest in tech 16 videos
jeff bezos advice on recession
Exclusive: Jeff Bezos offers his advice on taking risks right now
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Moonwalker shoes
These battery-powered shoes make you walk 2.5 times faster
01:46
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
nasa loftid 4
Need to get to Mars? This inflatable shield could help
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
kenzen dubai heat technology spc intl_00004201.png
Dubai workers are using a wearable sensor to beat the heat
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Ai-Da Robot, the world's first ultra-realistic humanoid robot artist, appears at a photo call in a committee room in the House of Lords on October 11, 2022 in London, England. AI-Da Robot will deliver her maiden speech to members of the Lords Communications and Digital Committee in the House of Lords. She explores the theme of whether creativity in the UK is under attack from technology and also the role of machine learning, machine creativity and Artificial Intelligence within the UK's creative industries. (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)
Robot artist Ai-Da reset while speaking to UK politicians
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
twitchcon injuries foam pit lenovo
Video: Shallow foam pit injures at least three at Twitchcon gaming convention
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
meta quest pro 2
Watch: Meta's new VR headset tracks facial features in mixed reality
01:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEMPITZ, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 20: Cars and trucks drive on the A9 highway on September 20, 2019 near Nempitz, Germany. Earlier today the German government's "climate protection" cabinet commission announced a policy package of measures to bring down CO2 emissions that includes tax increases on vehicles with high fuel consumption. While Germany has made strong progress in expanding its renewable energy production over the last few decades, the government has come under criticism more recently for failing to do more to bring down greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
A new vehicle system could stop you from driving above the speed limit
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
BookTok1
The rise of #BookTok: How this social media trend helps to sell books
02:52
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
babcock solar town weir pkg vpx
See why this Florida town survived Ian unscathed
03:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NightCap100622_Clip3SupremereCourt_16x9
Supreme Court to rule on how we use the internet
01:58
Now playing
- Source: CNN
google pixel 7 visually impaired
New Google Pixel features help visually impaired take selfies
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Google Japan
Google Japan builds stick keyboard more than 5-feet long
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
cloud pet
Software engineer built fake cloud as pet
01:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Tesla robot dancing
Video: Tesla debuts robot 'Optimus' that can dance and water plants
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
20190319-google-game-controller-GFX
Google is shutting down Stadia. CNN previewed the gaming platform in 2019
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CNN Business  — 

Amazon on Tuesday launched a virtual clinic to treat common health conditions, including allergies, acne and hair loss, in the latest move by the e-commerce giant to expand its reach into the health care industry.

The service, called Amazon Clinic, is a “message-based virtual care” option that is intended to connect “customers with affordable virtual care options when and how they need it,” Dr. Nworah Ayogu, the chief medical officer and general manager of the new service, said in a blog post.

Amazon (AMZN) Clinic offers treatments for more than 20 common health conditions and is initially available in 32 states, with hopes to expand to additional states in the coming months, Ayogu added.

Amazon Halo Rise
Amazon Halo Rise
Amazon

Amazon is always watching

In recent years, Amazon has gradually been growing its footprint in the health care sector. It acquired online pharmacy PillPack in 2018, which it later rebranded as its own digital pharmacy, Amazon Pharmacy, in 2019. Earlier this year, Amazon agreed to acquire One Medical, a membership-based primary care service, for $3.9 billion.

These moves come as Amazon broadens its reach into every corner of customers’ lives, including grocery stores, video streaming, home devices and more. Some of these efforts have come under scrutiny from activists and lawmakers.

To use Amazon Clinic, Ayogu said customers simply select their condition, “then choose their preferred provider from a list of licensed and qualified telehealth providers.” From there, customers complete a questionnaire and will be connected to doctors through a message-based portal. After an initial chat, the medical professional will send a treatment plan and any necessary prescriptions to the user’s preferred pharmacy.

Amazon Clinic does not accept insurance at this time, but it is FSA and HSA eligible. The company said customers will be able to see how much a consultation will cost when they set out to seek treatment. The prices are set by the providers, not Amazon Clinic, Ayogu’s blog post added, and in many cases, “the cost of care is equivalent or less than the average copay.”