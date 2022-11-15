House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at a Capitol Hill news conference in 2019.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at a Capitol Hill news conference in 2019.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux

Updated 2:26 PM EST, Thu November 17, 2022

For the past four years, Kevin McCarthy has been minority leader of the US House of Representatives.

Now he is in line to be its next speaker as the Republican Party is projected to win back the House. On Tuesday, November 15, McCarthy won his party's nomination for speaker, beating conservative challenger Rep. Andy Biggs in a 188-31 vote, according to multiple sources in the room.

Here's a deeper look at McCarthy, a California native who was first elected to the House in 2006.

McCarthy and his future wife, Judy, pose for a photo at the top of the US Capitol circa 1987. McCarthy served on the staff of US Rep. Bill Thomas from 1987-2002. He started as an intern while attending California State University, Bakersfield.
From Kevin McCarthy/Twitter
McCarthy, left, meets with California Gov.-elect Arnold Schwarzenegger, center, and other legislative leaders in 2003. McCarthy was elected to the California State Assembly in 2002.
John Decker/Pool/Getty Images
McCarthy, as minority leader of the California State Assembly, talks to reporters in Sacramento, California, in March 2004.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
McCarthy and California state Sen. Dick Ackerman wheel a cappuccino machine into Gov. Schwarzenegger's office in July 2004. This was after Democratic state Sen. John Burton, who in the past had delivered freshly brewed coffee to his meetings with Schwarzenegger, announced that he would withhold the services of his coffee maker because Schwarzenegger called his political opponents "girlie men."
Steve Yeater/AP
McCarthy — bottom row, third from left —poses with other newly elected US House members in 2006. McCarthy succeeded his former boss, Bill Thomas, who had retired.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Kevin McCarthy poses for a portrait on Capitol Hill in 2007.
Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service/Getty Images
McCarthy listens to protesters on his way to the House Chamber, where he voted against a financial bailout package in September 2008.
Lauren Victoria Burke/AP
McCarthy, center, attends a news conference in 2010 with House Minority Leader John Boehner, left, and Republican Conference Chairman (and future vice president) Mike Pence. They were unveiling "A Pledge to America," a governing agenda devised by House Republicans for the 111th Congress. McCarthy at the time was the GOP's chief deputy whip.
Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images
McCarthy, as House majority whip, joins other Republicans at a news conference in March 2011.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
McCarthy sits with Israeli President Shimon Peres during a meeting in Jerusalem in August 2011.
Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
McCarthy and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor brief reporters at the Capitol in September 2011. McCarthy would later succeed Cantor as majority leader in 2014.
Tom Williams/Roll Call/Getty Images
McCarthy, left, arrives for a Republican Conference meeting in 2013.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
McCarthy and his wife, Judy, enter a House Republican caucus vote in 2015.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
From left, US Sen. Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi participate in a "first nail ceremony" kicking off the construction of an inauguration platform at the Capitol in 2016.
Yuri Gripas/Reuters
McCarthy, left, shares a laugh with US Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz as President Donald Trump signs a NASA appropriations bill in March 2017.
Doug Mills/The New York Times/Redux
Trump rests his hands on the shoulders of Ryan and McCarthy as Republican leaders celebrated the House's passage of the American Health Care Act in May 2017. The bill failed to make it through the Senate.
Stephen Crowley/The New York Times/Redux
Pelosi, the new House speaker, is handed the gavel by McCarthy, the new House minority leader, at the start of the 116th Congress in January 2019.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
McCarthy leads a news conference at the Capitol in October 2019, after the House voted on a resolution outlining the rules for the next phase of Trump's first impeachment inquiry.
T.J. Kirkpatrick/The New York Times/Redux
McCarthy trails Trump after Air Force One landed in Maryland in 2020.
Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
McCarthy speaks during a reconvened joint session of Congress after the Capitol had been breached by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021.
Amanda Voisard/Pool/Getty Images
McCarthy speaks to the press as Republican lawmakers toured the US-Mexico border in March 2021.
Paul Ratje/Reuters
McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell address reporters after attending an Oval Office meeting with President Joe Biden in May 2021. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with congressional leadership to try to find common ground on issues.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
McCarthy holds his weekly news conference at the Capitol in July 2021.
Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times/Redux
McCarthy attends Biden's State of the Union address in March 2022.
Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images
McCarthy and Pelosi attend an event on Capitol Hill in July 2022.
Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times/Redux
"Let me be very clear to you and I have been very clear to the President. He bears responsibility for his words and actions. No if, ands or buts," McCarthy told House Republicans on January 11, 2021, according to the audio obtained by CNN. "I asked him personally today, does he hold responsibility for what happened? Does he feel bad about what happened? He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened. And he needs to acknowledge that."
Alex Wong/Getty Images
McCarthy stands between US Rep. Mayra Flores, left, Republican congressional candidate Monica De La Cruz, center, and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel as a mariachi band plays at an event in McAllen, Texas, in November 2022. In an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with CNN two days before the midterm elections, McCarthy outlined his plans for power.
Tamir Kalifa for CNN
McCarthy talks with reporters before heading into the House Republican caucus leadership elections in November 2022. He won the GOP nomination for speaker over conservative challenger Rep. Andy Biggs.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images