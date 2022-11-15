For the past four years, Kevin McCarthy has been minority leader of the US House of Representatives.

Now he is in line to be its next speaker as the Republican Party is projected to win back the House. On Tuesday, November 15, McCarthy won his party's nomination for speaker, beating conservative challenger Rep. Andy Biggs in a 188-31 vote, according to multiple sources in the room.

Here's a deeper look at McCarthy, a California native who was first elected to the House in 2006.