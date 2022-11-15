In January 2011, US Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was shot in the head while meeting with constituents near Tucson, Arizona.

Six people were killed in the mass shooting that day, but Giffords survived and eventually returned to the House.

She resigned in 2012 to focus on her health and recuperation. Since then, she has become a key voice on gun violence prevention.

A new CNN film, "Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down," tells the story of her relentless fight to recover following the 2011 assassination attempt. The film, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, also documents her new life as an activist.