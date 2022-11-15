jeff bezos advice on recession
Exclusive: Jeff Bezos offers his advice on taking risks right now
01:50 - Source: CNN
Film & TV 15 videos
jeff bezos advice on recession
Exclusive: Jeff Bezos offers his advice on taking risks right now
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) in Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green.
Blumhouse heads: Horror's 'not going away' at the box office
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
M3GAN Doll Trailer 3
Horror film's creepy dancing villain is freaking people out
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap late night clip 3 thumb 16x9
Last laughs for late night TV?
02:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Brendan Gleeson and Collin Farrell
'SNL' recap: Brendan Gleeson hosts, high school seniors, Disney's new Ariel
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Constance Wu attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Actress details sexual harassment on sitcom set
01:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL Teller monologue 1
Watch Miles Teller's 'SNL' home video
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 28: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Late night hosts mock fan's name after missing Aaron Judge's home run ball
01:43
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
VIDEO THUMBNAIL Trevor Noah
See why Trevor Noah is leaving 'The Daily Show'
01:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
01 Jeopardy Answer Change
What is ticked off?: 'Jeopardy!' fans upset over potential change
03:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SNL departures vpx
Why 'SNL' will look different this season
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Selma Blair DWTS
Selma Blair stuns in 'Dancing with the Stars' debut
01:07
Now playing
- Source: HLN
Disney's The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023.
'Racism is real': CNN reporter on new 'Little Mermaid' backlash
01:04
Now playing
- Source: CNN
late night jetblue
Late night hosts roast JetBlue's deal to buy Spirit
01:59
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe
Ana de Armas transforms into Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's 'Blonde'
01:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

Jeff Bezos may be adding NFL owner to his resume.

The Amazon founder, along with Jay-Z, is in talks on a potential joint bid on the Washington Commanders, CNN reported earlier this month. However, it is not clear if the two have yet spoken with Dan Snyder and his wife, Tanya, the current owners of the NFL team.

In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Chloe Melas this weekend, the billionaire businessman was asked if he was seeking to buy the team.

“Yes, I’ve heard that buzz,” Bezos said with a smirk.

Bezos pointed out that he “grew up in Houston, Texas, and I played football growing up as a kid.”

“It is my favorite sport,” he said in the interview. “So we’ll just have to wait and see.”

A House Oversight Committee investigating Snyder accused the current Commanders owner of fostering a “toxic workplace” and conducting “a shadow investigation to target his accusers, pin the blame on others, and influence the NFL’s own internal review.” Snyder has denied the accusations but is considering a sale of the team.

The NFL fined the Commanders $10 million following an internal investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson last year.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
CNN

Exclusive: Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity

Why would Bezos want to own the Commanders? The team is one of the most notable franchises in one of the most popular sports leagues in the world. The Commanders have won three Super Bowls (in 1983, 1988 and 1992) and is located in the giant Washington, DC, market.

The NFL is the biggest ratings powerhouse on American TV and has been a hit for Amazon Prime Video, which is the exclusive home to “Thursday Night Football.”

Jay Marine, Prime Video’s head of sports, wrote in an internal memo in September that the debut “exceeded all of our expectations for viewership” and led to “the biggest three hours for US Prime sign ups ever in the history of Amazon.”

– CNN’s Chloe Melas and David Close contributed to this report.