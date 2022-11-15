exp TSR.Todd.interest.hike.means.costlier.mortgages_00013801.png
Rate hike: Impact on consumers
02:18 - Source: CNN
Economy 16 videos
exp TSR.Todd.interest.hike.means.costlier.mortgages_00013801.png
Rate hike: Impact on consumers
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
For 25 years, Aaron Barcellos and his family have grown tomatoes. But with inflation and the lingering drought, tomatoes may not be one of the crops they grow next year.
Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
'Made in America' is making a comeback
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Larry Summers SCREENGRAB 10/6/2022
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

Good news for home improvement retail giant Home Depot: Sales were up nearly 6% from a year ago, topping Wall Street’s forecasts. Earnings were better than expected too.

Now for the bad news: Home Depot lost customers again.

The DIY leader said in its third quarter earnings report that the number of customer transactions fell more than 4% from a year ago. But those shoppers are spending more, partly due to inflation. Home Depot noted that the average customer ticket was nearly $90, up about 9% from a year ago.

This is a continuation of a trend this year for Home Depot. Overall transactions are down more than 5% during the first nine months of the company’s fiscal year, but shoppers spent nearly 10% more per visit.

“Despite a rising cost environment, consumers typically continue to treat their homes as assets worth of investment,” Shoggi M. Ezeizat, an analyst at research firm Third Bridge, said in an email to CNN Business after the earnings report Tuesday.

Still, Home Depot CEO Ted Decker noted in the earnings release that it continues to be a “challenging and dynamic environment.”

A general view of the Home Depot branch on September 23, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Workers at the northeast Philadelphia Home Depot branch filed a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board on September 19, with 274 employees seeking representation.
A general view of the Home Depot branch on September 23, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Workers at the northeast Philadelphia Home Depot branch filed a petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board on September 19, with 274 employees seeking representation.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Workers vote against first unionizing effort at Home Depot

Shares of Home Depot (HD) were down about 1% in early morning trading Tuesday. Rival Lowe’s (LOW), which will report its third quarter results Wednesday, was up slightly.

Both stocks have fallen sharply this year along with the broader market. Lowe’s is down nearly 20% and Home Depot is off about 25%. Concerns about the slowdown in the housing market, as surging mortgage rates and sky-high home prices make it difficult for first-time buyers to purchase a house, are weighing on the stocks.

That could be one reason why Home Depot left its outlook for the rest of the year unchanged as opposed to increasing its guidance.

“Home Depot is not immune to a tightening economy,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, said in a report. Saunders noted that the DIY customer “has cut back to save money” and that the housing market has “softened significantly.”

It may only get worse, especially as the Federal Reserve seems intent on continuing to raise interest rates to fight inflation, even if that further dents the housing market.

“Moving into 2023, the picture becomes more complicated and much depends on the trajectory of the economy,” Saunders said. “Pressures on consumers will continue to mount and the backlog of home projects will be reduced, so the year ahead could be a much softer one.”