CNN —

The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards are being revealed on Tuesday.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. was joined in the announcement by Dan + Shay, Smokey Robinson, Machine Gun Kelly, John Legend and more.

The Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

A list of nominees in several major categories follows below. You can see the full list of more than 91 categories here.

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“Abcdefu,” Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

“About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy on Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Album of the Year

Best New Artist

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy on Me,” Adele

“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” Abba

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Higher,” Michael Bublé

“When Christmas Comes Around…,” Kelly Clarkson

“I Dream of Christmas (Extended),” Norah Jones

“Evergreen,” Pentatonix

“Thank You,” Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Voyage,” Abba

“30,” Adele

“Music of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electric Recording

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Rosewood,” Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love,” Diplo and Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated,” Kaytranada featuring H.E.R.

“On My Knees,” Rüfüs du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Fragments,” Bonobo

“Diplo,” Diplo

“The Last Goodbye,” Odesza

“Surrender,” Rüfüs du Sol

Best Rap Album

“God Did,” DJ Khaled

“I Never Liked You,” Future

“Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T

Best Rap Performance

“God Did,” DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy “Vegas,” Doja Cat

“Pushin P,” Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and Glorilla

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs,” Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

“God Did,’ Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Pushin P,” Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)

“Wait for U,” Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)

Best Latin Pop Album

“Aguilera,” Christina Aguilera

“Pasieros,” Rubén Blades and Boca Livre

“De Adentro Pa Afuera,” Camilo

“Viajante,” Fonseca

“Dharma+,” Sebastián Yatra

Best Musica Urbana Album

“Trap Cake, Vol. 2,” Rauw Alejandro

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Legendaddy,” Daddy Yankee

“La 167,” Farruko

“The Love & Sex Tape,” Maluma

Best Alternative Music Album

“We,” Arcade Fire

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You,” Big Thief

“Fossora,” Björk

“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

“Cool It Down,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

“Virgo’s Groove,” Beyoncé

“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan

“Over,” Lucky Daye

“Here With Me,” Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It,” Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs,” Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good,” Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best R&B Album

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“Breezy (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

“Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

“Candydrip,” Lucky Daye

“Watch the Sun,” PJ Morton

Best Country Solo Performance

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

Best Country Song

Best Country Album

Best Rock Performance

Best Rock Song

Best Rock Album

Best Comedy Album

“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle

“Comedy Monster,” Jim Gaffigan

“A Little Brains, A Little Talent,” Randy Rainbow

“Sorry,” Louis CK

“We All Scream,” Patton Oswalt

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Elvis,” Various Artists

“Encanto,” Various Artists

“Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2),” Various Artists

“Top Gun: Maverick,” Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

“West Side Story,” Various Artists