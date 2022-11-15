CNN —

It seems Grammys 2023 will look a lot like Grammys 2017 with another high-profile matchup between Adele and Beyoncé.

The pair are facing off again with their nominations in major categories: record of the year, song of the year and album of the year.

This time around Beyoncé has nine nominations and Adele has seven.

Of course there are other artists nominated in those categories, but there is history when it comes to self-proclaimed Bey super fan Adele and Bey herself.

Adele swept the top honors in 2017 with five total awards, including album of the year for “25.”

Beyoncé won two, including best music video for “Formation” and best urban contemporary album for “Lemonade.”

It caused a major buzz among the Beyhive – as Beyoncé’s devoted fan base is known – and there were even complaints of possible racism in the voting.

Adele said in 2017 that she had voted for Beyoncé and paid homage to her during her album of the year acceptance speech.

The British singer called Beyoncé the “artist of my life” and her “Lemonade” album “just so monumental.”

“It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing, and we all got to see another side of you that you don’t always let us see and we appreciate that,” Adele said from the stage to Beyoncé, who sat in the audience. “You are our light.”

It brought Bey, who was then pregnant with her twins, to tears.

Both women performed at the Grammys that year.