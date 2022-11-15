Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50 - Source: CNN
Economy 15 videos
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
grocery shopper pandemic stew leonard's
Grocery chain CEO on food prices: 'My crystal ball is broken'
02:07
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
For 25 years, Aaron Barcellos and his family have grown tomatoes. But with inflation and the lingering drought, tomatoes may not be one of the crops they grow next year.
Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Minneapolis CNN Business  — 

There has long been a threshold that few issuers of store-branded credit cards have been willing to surpass: the 30% annual percentage rate.

However, amid a rapid succession of blockbuster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, those lines in the sand are quickly being crossed. At least a half-dozen major retail credit cards — including those for Kroger, Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Shell, Exxon Mobil and Wayfair — recently bumped up their maximum APRs to more than 30%, according to Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree.

“That ceiling is beginning to crack,” Schulz said.

And that credit is getting costlier as high inflation is forcing American consumers to rack up more debt.

Credit card store payment STOCK
Adobe Stock

Credit card rates hit a record high as Fed fights inflation

On Tuesday, the latest household debt and credit report from the New York Federal Reserve showed that American households accumulated $16.5 trillion in debt during the third quarter and were loading up their credit card balances at a pace not seen in more than 20 years. The increases come amid robust consumer demand and higher prices for everything from mortgages to food to fuel.

“The biggest immediate risk may be that it’s going to make an already expensive holiday shopping season even more so,” Schulz said. “And that’s the last thing people need.”

Consumers have increasingly leaned on credit cards during this period of historically high inflation, but so far delinquency levels remain low by historical standards, according to the New York Fed report. As of September, 2.7% of outstanding debt was in some stage of delinquency, down from 4.8% in the last quarter of 2019, according to the report.

“I tend to believe that [low delinquencies] won’t last much longer, but for now, it’s a testament to Americans’ resilience in the face of continuing price increases and interest rate hikes,” Schulz said.

These retail card rate increases — which often are variable and apply to both new and existing balances — also come during a time when consumers are frequently hawked store credit.

A cashier assists a customer at a checkout counter at Harmons Grocery store in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
A cashier assists a customer at a checkout counter at Harmons Grocery store in Salt Lake City, Utah, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
George Frey/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US consumers borrowed $25 billion more in September

“We know a lot of people will apply for them without fully understanding what they’re getting into, and that’s even more troubling this year than most,” he said. “Rates are changing so quickly that there’s a chance that the brochure they may have at the counter at your local store may not have the most up-to-date information.”

Retail credit cards, which often can come with perks such as 0% interest for a certain number of months, can help consumers navigate bigger purchases over time, said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate and CreditCards.com. However, if consumers ultimately have to carry a balance, that’s when it becomes troublesome and very costly, he said.

For someone who carried a balance of $1,000 on a credit card with a 30%+ APR and made only the minimum payments, they’d be in debt for 51 months and pay $775 just in interest, he said.

“Credit cards are like power tools,” Rossman said. “They could be really useful, or they could dangerous.”