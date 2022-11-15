HALLANDALE BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 18: People wearing protective masks walk from a Walmart store on May 18, 2021 in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Walmart announced that customers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not need to wear a mask in its stores, unless one is required by state or local laws. The announcement came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask or stay 6 feet apart from others in most cases, whether indoors or outdoors. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
New York CNN Business  — 

Wealthier customers pinched by inflation are switching to Walmart for groceries, boosting sales at America’s largest retailer.

Walmart (WMT) on Tuesday reported annual US sales growth of 8.2% last quarter at stores open for at least a year. The results beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations, pushing Walmart (WMT)’s stock up around 6% during pre-market trading Tuesday.

Walmart is a bellwether of consumer spending, particularly on groceries, which account for more than half of its sales.

The company said it is making “strong grocery share gains, including from high-income households.”

It’s the latest sign that the highest inflation in decades is altering shoppers’ spending habits, including wealthier customers. Food prices increased 10.9% in October from a year ago.

Other discount supermarkets and Dollar General (DG) have said they are gaining new, wealthier customers because of inflation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.