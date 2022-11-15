Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27 - Source: CNN Business
Top business news 14 videos
Apple's SOS service now allows iPhone 14 users to contact emergency services without a cell signal.
See how Apple's $450M emergency SOS service works
02:27
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Velveeta martini Veltini
Lunchables & Velveeta: Here's why Kraft Heinz is all in on its nostalgic, processed staples
04:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
jeff bezos advice on recession
Exclusive: Jeff Bezos offers his advice on taking risks right now
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mastodon
Twitter users are flocking to Mastodon. What is it?
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
San Francisco, CA, USA - Feb 9, 2020: The Twitter logo is seen at the American microblogging and social networking service company Twitter's Headquarters in San Francisco, California, in the evening.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan explains concerns around the timing of Twitter layoffs
04:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
video thumbnail marty walsh jobs intv
Labor Secretary reacts to latest job numbers. See what he said
03:04
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP addresses the NAACP's (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) 110th National Convention at Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan on July 22, 2019.
Hear the NAACP CEO's takeaways from his meeting with Elon Musk
04:47
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Karly Pavlinac yurkevich pkg2
'It's taking longer than I thought': Why some jobs seekers can't find work
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
People walk past a "now hiring" sign posted outside of a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on June 3, 2022.
The jobs market is strong, but showing 'significant cracks'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
03:24
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 20: Newly redesigned $100 notes lay in stacks at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The one hundred dollar bills will be released this fall and has new security features, such as a duplicating portrait of Benjamin Franklin and microprinting added to make the bill more difficult to counterfeit. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Hold on to the assets that you have: Larry Summers gives advice as recession looms
04:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
New York CNNBusiness  — 

Fact: No one likes warm beer.

With the holiday party season already in full swing, Coors Light has invented a new way for beer drinkers to temperature check their glass of beer to avoid an unpleasant surprise.

Option one: just touch the glass of beer with your finger. But where’s the fun in that?

Option two: use “Chill Polish.”

That’s a new silver colored nail polish that, once applied, can turn blue if the beer is cold enough to chill the glass and then your hand. (And it works with any beer, not just Coors.)

Coors Light debuts color changing nail polish to enable beer drinkers to temperature-check their glass of beer ina fun way.
Coors Light debuts color changing nail polish to enable beer drinkers to temperature-check their glass of beer ina fun way.
Courtesy Coors Light

If nail polish isn’t your thing, Coors Light already famously has color-changing beer cans that feature the San Juan Mountains that switch from white to blue to signal when the beer reaches optimal drinking temperature (which the brand says is 42 degrees Fahrenheit.)

“Coors Light should always be served as cold as the Rockies, but sometimes it’s hard to know when you’re drinking from a pint glass,” Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for Coors Family of Brands. “We’ve brought our cold-activated technology to nail polish to ensure your pint of beer is just the right temp for drinking.”

The company co-developed the $7 Chill polish with San Francisco-based nail polish brand Le Chat and launched it on Tuesday for sale on its website while supplies last.

This isn’t a pitch only to women, according to the company. Coors Light, is targeting “any beer drinkers” who prefer cold to warm brew.

After all, plenty of younger men wear nail polish today – thank you Harry Styles and Machine Gun Kelly, both of whom have their own nail polish brands.

Plus, blue is a smart gender-neutral color.