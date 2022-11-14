CNN —

A bus driver and 21 students were hospitalized, some with critical injuries, after a Kentucky school bus accident Monday, officials said.

The driver and two students were taken by helicopter and a few others by ambulance to hospitals, Magoffin County Executive and Judge Matthew Wireman told CNN.

The bus was the only vehicle in the crash, said Kentucky State Police spokesman Paul Blanton. The driver appeared unable to answer questions, he said.

Troopers were responding, Blanton said.

“There has been a serious bus accident in Magoffin County involving children,” Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted, adding that it was “tough news.”

“Please join me in praying for all those involved,” Beshear said.