Alaa Abd El-Fattah poses for a photo in an unknown location, in this undated handout image obtained by Reuters.
Omar Robert Hamilton via Reuters
Alaa Abd El-Fattah, a jailed British-Egyptian activist who has been on a hunger and water strike, is alive and has resumed drinking water, authorities said in a letter to his family.

He has been on a hunger strike for more than 200 days and had stopped drinking water earlier this month.

Sanaa Seif, the activist’s sister, said in a tweet Monday that Egyptian prison officials sent a note to her mother saying Abd El-Fattah is alive and began drinking water again on Saturday. Seif said the letter was “definitely” written in her brother’s handwriting. Abd El-Fattah promised in his letter to “say more as soon as he can,” Seif said.

The family’s lawyer, Khaled Ali, said in a Facebook post Monday that Abd El-Fattah also wrote in the letter that he was “fine and under medical supervision.” Ali said he was awaiting permission from the prosecutor to visit Abd El-Fattah in Wadi Al Natroun prison, north of Cairo.

Alaa Abd El-Fattah's supporters take part in a candlelight vigil outside London's Downing Street on November 6.
Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Seif held a news conference last week during which she said the family did not know if Abd El-Fattah was alive. Egyptian authorities have repeatedly resisted calls to release him.

Abd El-Fattah was a leading activist in Egypt’s 2011 uprising, which toppled the government of longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak. Mubarak’s democratically elected successor was ousted in a coup and replaced by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the current president, under whose rule civil society and free speech has been stifled.

Egyptian activist and blogger Alaa Abdel Fattah gives an interview at his home in Cairo on May 17, 2019.
Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty Images

Abd El-Fattah has spent much of the past decade in prison on charges that activists say are politically motivated. In 2019 he was sentenced to a further five years in prison for allegedly spreading false news after sharing a Facebook post highlighting human rights abuses in Egyptian jails.

Earlier this month, he escalated a more than 200-day hunger strike and stopped drinking water – a development that coincided with world leaders gathering in Egypt for the COP27 climate summit. Abd El-Fattah’s declining health cast a shadow over the event and led to renewed calls for his release, including from Amnesty International. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also raised Abd El-Fattah’s case while attending COP27.

Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, said Abd El-Fattah’s situation was a “judicial matter” and he had received a “fair trial.”