Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50 - Source: CNN
Markets and Investing 16 videos
Customers browse racks of clothing as they shop inside a discount department retail store in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, 2022. - The US economy added a better-than-expected 428,000 jobs in April, with the unemployment rate remaining at a low 3.6 percent, the Labor Department reported. The data pointed to continued strong employment growth and contained hints that some inflationary pressures may be easing, with workers' wages rising less than in March. But investors remain anxious that rising prices and higher interest rates will hit consumers, slowing the economy's expansion in the second half of 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
CNN reporter shows what consumer price growth means for inflation
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Happy children in carnival costumes trick or treating with pumpkin basket in the old wooden house. Halloween party.
Spirit Halloween CEO lists some of the hottest costumes this year
01:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Nouriel Roubini Markets Now
'Dr. Doom' explains why the Fed will lose its inflation battle
02:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
StockX products
StockX CEO: Here's how we authenticate sneakers, trading cards before sale
01:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 26, 2022.
Markets expert: It's time to play defense
01:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
3 investing tips for market turmoil david bailin orig_00003402.png
Investor shares 3 things you should do right now in this market
00:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 21: A 'for sale' sign hangs in front of a home on June 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Buying or selling a home? Hear what this economist has to say about prices
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
DULLES, VA - MAY 25: Pallets of baby formula are unloaded from a FedEx cargo plane upon arrival at Dulles International Airport on May 25, 2022 in Dulles, Virginia. More than 100 pallets of infant formula traveled from Ramstein Air Base in Germany to Washington Dulles International Airport. The mission is being executed to address an infant formula shortage caused by the closure of the largest U.S. formula manufacturing plant due to safety and contamination issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Is a recession coming? Look to corporate earnings
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
twitter elon musk 4 court case scenarios orig_00000701.png
4 ways Twitter and Musk court battle could end, explained
01:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
David Rubenstein, author of "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft" tells CNN's Matt Egan how the best investors approach their portfolios during times of volatility.
Billionaire businessman explains how to invest like the best
02:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
markets now art hogan federal reserve soft landing recession _00001730.png
Strategist: Here's why the Fed could still pull off a 'soft landing'
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
klarna sebastian siemiatkowski buy now pay later apple orig_00014914.png
Klarna CEO on 'buy now, pay later' competition from Apple
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
New York CNN Business  — 

The great bull run for tech stocks may finally be over.

It has been a brutal year for the leading companies of Silicon Valley. Apple’s (AAPL) stock is down about 16% in 2022 — and that makes it the “best” performer of the so-called FAANGs of Big Tech. Facebook owner Meta, Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) have all done far worse, with Meta plunging 66% this year.

Other titans of the Nasdaq, such as Microsoft (MSFT), chip giant Nvidia (NVDA) and Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA) have fallen between 25% and 45% in 2022 as well. (The Nasdaq itself is down nearly 30%.)

The tech sector has been a market leader for years, but there are growing concerns about the future. Recent earnings have not been great.

Economic downturn would hurt tech

Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi, noted in a report late last week that tech earnings during the third quarter fell 1% from a year ago and that revisions for the fourth quarter have been cut by nearly 10% in recent weeks. It could get worse.

“With this being the first quarter of a meaningful tone change in earnings … I don’t think it will be the last one of margin pressure,” Young wrote. She added that “it’s becoming clear that we may at least see recessionary conditions in some sectors, even if they don’t bleed into all facets of the economy. Tech is one of those sectors.”

There are also legitimate questions about strategy shifts at some companies. Meta, for example, is going all in on augmented and virtual reality while Netflix is now embracing advertising after years of vowing it would not have ads on its platforms.

Broader worries about the economy and advertising spending are hurting the sector. Many of the tech giants have already announced layoffs, and there is speculation that there could be more job cuts coming.

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Meta Platforms Inc.
Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Meta Platforms Inc.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Facebook parent company Meta will lay off 11,000 employees

Recession worries don’t bode well for consumer spending, which is bad for Amazon and Apple in particular. And the tech leaders all face tougher competition — in some cases from one another — but also from rivals around the globe.

With that in mind, this could be just the beginning of a tech bear market.

Todd Sohn, director and technical strategist at Strategas, noted in a report late last week that when tech stocks imploded in 2000 as the dot-com bubble burst, it wasn’t until after the 2008 financial crisis before tech resumed a role as a market leader.

Sohn said tech could be in for another long winter ahead, noting that it’s “reasonable to expect that tech could take a backseat over the next couple of years, while energy, industrials, etc. assume the same type of leadership role that they took after the tech bubble.”

Some pockets of opportunity

Still, some argue that tech will bounce back in 2023. But investors may need to look beyond the FAANGs, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla and other megacaps.

“Tech is not a monolith. We believe cybersecurity and robotics have the potential to buck the economic cycle given cybersecurity has moved from niche to necessity and robots are mission-critical in fighting supply chain challenges, labor shortages and inflation,” Jay Jacobs, US head of thematics and active equity ETFs, said in a report.

BlackRock (BLK), the owner of the popular iShares family of ETFs, recommends several of its own sector funds as a way to play these trends, including the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech (IHAK), iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (IRBO), BlackRock (BLK) Future Tech, iShares Evolved U.S. Technolog (IETC)y and iShares Semiconductor ETFs.

FILE- A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, on June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill. The special board appointed by President Joe Biden to intervene in the stalled railroad contract talks submitted its recommendations to the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, on how to settle the deal that covers 115,000 rail workers and avert a strike, but the details of what those arbitrators suggested weren't immediately available. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)
FILE- A BNSF rail terminal worker monitors the departure of a freight train, on June 15, 2021, in Galesburg, Ill. The special board appointed by President Joe Biden to intervene in the stalled railroad contract talks submitted its recommendations to the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, on how to settle the deal that covers 115,000 rail workers and avert a strike, but the details of what those arbitrators suggested weren't immediately available. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)
Shafkat Anowar/AP

Biden administration issues new cybersecurity requirements for rail operators

Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at Charles Schwab (SCHW)-owned TD Ameritrade, said tech investors are flocking more to cybersecurity since it’s a must have for corporations, regardless of economic conditions, given high profile hacking incidents.

Cruz said that there are some parts of tech that are trading at more “frothy” valuations. But cybersecurity stocks such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW), as well as semiconductors, are more reasonable.

In other words, tech investors should be looking tor more boring parts of the sector, not assets like crypto that are more about hype than substance. Cruz said that winners in tech are not going to be those with the next great idea or app. It’s about providing a service that businesses will need even if the economy slides into a recession.