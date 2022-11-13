borger thumb vpx2
'Very good news' for Biden: CNN projects Democrats will keep control of Senate
Start your week smart: Midterms, Iran, Covid-19, Air show crash, Dolly Parton

By Andrew Torgan, CNN
Published 8:50 AM EST, Sun November 13, 2022
CNN  — 

Today is World Kindness Day. Do with that information what you will. Sure, it’s just another made-up day, but unlike candy corn or cilantro, kindness is a far less divisive subject.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Democrats will keep their narrow majority in the US Senate for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona.

• Iranian security forces have killed at least 326 people since nationwide protests erupted two months ago, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO group has claimed. 

• A cruise ship with around 800 Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday after being hit by a wave of infections.   

• Two World War II-era military planes collided in mid-air and crashed during an airshow in Dallas on Saturday afternoon, killing at least two people onboard, officials said.

• Dolly Parton is the latest recipient of the $100 million Courage and Civility Award from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The week ahead

Monday

President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week ahead of the G20 summit – their first in-person encounter since Biden took office and one that will offer a clarifying opportunity for the world’s most important bilateral relationship.

It’s also the birthday of King Charles III, who turns 74 on November 14.

Tuesday

The G20 summit officially gets underway on the Indonesian island of Bali. The G20 is comprised of 19 of the world’s major economies – including Russia –and the European Union, but Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit in person. Putin’s decision saves him the embarrassment of being confronted – or shunned – by other world leaders over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Former President Donald Trump has said he plans to make “a very big announcement” at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday. The event is widely expected to formally kick off his third campaign for the White House. 

Coincidentally, former Vice President Mike Pence’s memoir will also be published on Tuesday, one week after Election Day, as he, too, considers a possible run for the White House in 2024.

Wednesday

NASA officials are looking at November 16 as the possible launch date for the Artemis I moon rocket, which was on the launchpad last week as Hurricane Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 storm roughly 70 miles south of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Friday

On November 18, 1928, Disney icon Mickey Mouse made his first appearance in the short film “Steamboat Willie.” That means that Mickey – and Minnie – will be turning 94 years old. 

More midterm takeaways

In this week’s One Thing podcast, CNN Chief National Correspondent John King takes a break from the Magic Wall to share some early lessons from the midterm elections. “Sometimes when we’re talking about the polarization of the divide, we should actually respect that this is a big, complicated country,” King says. Listen here for more.

Photos of the week

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is joined by his wife, Casey, and their children at an election night party in Tampa on Tuesday, November 8. The governor called his reelection a "win for the ages" and validation of his aggressively partisan agenda.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is joined by his wife, Casey, and their children at an election night party in Tampa on Tuesday, November 8. The governor called his reelection a "win for the ages" and validation of his aggressively partisan agenda.
Marco Bello/Reuters
US President Joe Biden speaks to the media during a news conference at the White House on Wednesday, November 9. "We had an election yesterday," Biden said. "And it was a good day, I think, for democracy." He said that "while the press and the pundits are predicting a giant red wave, it didn't happen."
US President Joe Biden speaks to the media during a news conference at the White House on Wednesday, November 9. "We had an election yesterday," Biden said. "And it was a good day, I think, for democracy." He said that "while the press and the pundits are predicting a giant red wave, it didn't happen."
Tom Brenner/Reuters
The Houston Astros celebrate after winning the World Series on Saturday, November 5. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to clinch their first world title since 2017.
The Houston Astros celebrate after winning the World Series on Saturday, November 5. The Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games to clinch their first world title since 2017.
Eric Gay/AP
A fire rescue officer checks out a partially collapsed pier in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Thursday, November 10. Hurricane Nicole is the first hurricane in 40 years to hit the United States in the month of November.
A fire rescue officer checks out a partially collapsed pier in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Thursday, November 10. Hurricane Nicole is the first hurricane in 40 years to hit the United States in the month of November.
Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Belgian gymnast Lisa Vaelen competes on the vault during the World Championships in Liverpool, England, on Saturday, November 5.
Belgian gymnast Lisa Vaelen competes on the vault during the World Championships in Liverpool, England, on Saturday, November 5.
Phil Noble/Reuters
An election worker boxes tabulated ballots Wednesday, November 9, inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix. Election workers are tabulating ballots in key states that will determine the balance of power in Congress as well as more than three dozen statehouses.
An election worker boxes tabulated ballots Wednesday, November 9, inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office in Phoenix. Election workers are tabulating ballots in key states that will determine the balance of power in Congress as well as more than three dozen statehouses.
Matt York/AP
NASCAR driver Joey Logano celebrates with his crew after winning the Cup Series title in Avondale, Arizona, on Sunday, November 6. Logano also won the championship in 2018.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano celebrates with his crew after winning the Cup Series title in Avondale, Arizona, on Sunday, November 6. Logano also won the championship in 2018.
John David Mercer/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Wes Moore, the Democratic Party's gubernatorial candidate in Maryland, rehearses a speech with his son, Jamie, as they wait for Election Day results in Baltimore on Tuesday, November 8. CNN later projected that Moore would be the winner in his race against Dan Cox. That would make Moore the first Black governor in Maryland's history. It would also make him just the third Black American to be elected governor in US history.
Wes Moore, the Democratic Party's gubernatorial candidate in Maryland, rehearses a speech with his son, Jamie, as they wait for Election Day results in Baltimore on Tuesday, November 8. CNN later projected that Moore would be the winner in his race against Dan Cox. That would make Moore the first Black governor in Maryland's history. It would also make him just the third Black American to be elected governor in US history.
Bryan Woolston/AP
A Ukrainian servicewoman fires artillery at Russian positions in Ukraine's Kherson region on Wednesday, November 9. Ukraine's military said it had retaken swathes of territory in Kherson after Moscow ordered a partial withdrawal from the area. It is one of the biggest military setbacks for Russia since its invasion began.
A Ukrainian servicewoman fires artillery at Russian positions in Ukraine's Kherson region on Wednesday, November 9. Ukraine's military said it had retaken swathes of territory in Kherson after Moscow ordered a partial withdrawal from the area. It is one of the biggest military setbacks for Russia since its invasion began.
Viacheslav Ratynskyi/Reuters
A police officer restrains a protester who was accused of throwing eggs at Britain's King Charles III in York, England, on Wednesday, November 9.
A police officer restrains a protester who was accused of throwing eggs at Britain's King Charles III in York, England, on Wednesday, November 9.
Russell Cheyne/Reuters
Firefighters perform a rope rescue after a fire broke out inside a high-rise building in New York City on Saturday, November 5. Video shows a firefighter using a rope to scale down the building and help a woman who was dangling outside a window.
Firefighters perform a rope rescue after a fire broke out inside a high-rise building in New York City on Saturday, November 5. Video shows a firefighter using a rope to scale down the building and help a woman who was dangling outside a window.
Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/Zuma
Kashmiri Muslim women weep while a priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani outside his shrine in Srinagar, India, on Monday, November 7.
Kashmiri Muslim women weep while a priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani outside his shrine in Srinagar, India, on Monday, November 7.
Mukhtar Khan/AP
Country music legend Dolly Parton performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday, November 6.
Country music legend Dolly Parton performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Sunday, November 6.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
A man peers out from a depiction of Eros, the Greek god of love, in Krakow, Poland, on Thursday, November 10. "Eros Bound," by Polish sculptor Igor Mitoraj, is said to symbolize the decay of civilizations.
A man peers out from a depiction of Eros, the Greek god of love, in Krakow, Poland, on Thursday, November 10. "Eros Bound," by Polish sculptor Igor Mitoraj, is said to symbolize the decay of civilizations.
Vadim Ghirda/AP
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell is tackled by Tampa Bay's Genard Avery during an NFL game in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, November 6. See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell is tackled by Tampa Bay's Genard Avery during an NFL game in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, November 6. See the best photos from the 2022 NFL season.
Mark LoMoglio/AP
Former US President Donald Trump talks to the press on the grounds of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, November 8. Earlier in the day he predicted a "great night" for Republicans and confirmed that he voted for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But by the next morning, many of his chosen candidates had lost key races.
Former US President Donald Trump talks to the press on the grounds of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, November 8. Earlier in the day he predicted a "great night" for Republicans and confirmed that he voted for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But by the next morning, many of his chosen candidates had lost key races.
Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters
Central American migrants are followed by a US Border Patrol vehicle after crossing the Rio Grande into Texas on Wednesday, November 9.
Central American migrants are followed by a US Border Patrol vehicle after crossing the Rio Grande into Texas on Wednesday, November 9.
Adrees Latif/Reuters
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to the press at a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, where he was being treated for gunshot wounds on Friday, November 4. Khan was shot during a political rally in an incident that his party has called an assassination attempt.
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to the press at a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan, where he was being treated for gunshot wounds on Friday, November 4. Khan was shot during a political rally in an incident that his party has called an assassination attempt.
K.M. Chaudary/AP
Supporters of John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro, the Democratic Senate and gubernatorial candidates in Pennsylvania, react in Pittsburgh as they watch news of Shapiro's projected victory on Tuesday, November 8. Fetterman's projected win was announced later, giving Democrats a critical pickup in the Senate.
Supporters of John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro, the Democratic Senate and gubernatorial candidates in Pennsylvania, react in Pittsburgh as they watch news of Shapiro's projected victory on Tuesday, November 8. Fetterman's projected win was announced later, giving Democrats a critical pickup in the Senate.
Quinn Gablicki/Reuters
Professional dancer Timur Khaiullin poses Friday, November 4, during a training session for an upcoming performance of "The Nutcracker" in Dakar, Senegal.
Professional dancer Timur Khaiullin poses Friday, November 4, during a training session for an upcoming performance of "The Nutcracker" in Dakar, Senegal.
John Wessels/AFP/Getty Images
Katie Britt greets children at her election night watch party in Montgomery, Alabama, on Tuesday, November 8. The Republican will be Alabama's first elected female senator. Two women have previously represented Alabama in the Senate, but both were appointed to fill vacancies. See more historic firsts from Election Day.
Katie Britt greets children at her election night watch party in Montgomery, Alabama, on Tuesday, November 8. The Republican will be Alabama's first elected female senator. Two women have previously represented Alabama in the Senate, but both were appointed to fill vacancies. See more historic firsts from Election Day.
Vasha Hunt/AP
Migrants aboard the Geo Barents rescue ship hold up signs demanding their disembarkment as they wait in the port of Catania, Italy, on Tuesday, November 8. Italian authorities allowed minors and "vulnerable people" to disembark, but others had to remain at sea.
Migrants aboard the Geo Barents rescue ship hold up signs demanding their disembarkment as they wait in the port of Catania, Italy, on Tuesday, November 8. Italian authorities allowed minors and "vulnerable people" to disembark, but others had to remain at sea.
Massimo Di Nonno/AP
Comedian and TikTok king Khaby Lame opens his shirt to reveal an image of the late Chadwick Boseman as he attends the London premiere of the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Thursday, November 3. Boseman, who starred in the first "Black Panther" movie, died in 2020.
Comedian and TikTok king Khaby Lame opens his shirt to reveal an image of the late Chadwick Boseman as he attends the London premiere of the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Thursday, November 3. Boseman, who starred in the first "Black Panther" movie, died in 2020.
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Kansas fans climb a goalpost after the school's football team defeated Oklahoma State to become bowl-eligible on Saturday, November 5.
Kansas fans climb a goalpost after the school's football team defeated Oklahoma State to become bowl-eligible on Saturday, November 5.
Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal/AP
From left, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce perform at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 9.
From left, Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce perform at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, November 9.
Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
Children in the Kenyan village of Ilangeruani stand beside a zebra Wednesday, November 9, that local residents say died because of drought. A grueling two-year drought in Kenya has wiped out 2% of the world's rarest zebra species and increased elephant deaths as well.
Children in the Kenyan village of Ilangeruani stand beside a zebra Wednesday, November 9, that local residents say died because of drought. A grueling two-year drought in Kenya has wiped out 2% of the world's rarest zebra species and increased elephant deaths as well.
Brian Inganga/AP
Houston's Alperen Şengün, center, is fouled by Toronto's Christian Koloko during an NBA game in Toronto on Wednesday, November 9.
Houston's Alperen Şengün, center, is fouled by Toronto's Christian Koloko during an NBA game in Toronto on Wednesday, November 9.
Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press/AP
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, second from right, prepares to leave after addressing a crowd at an election night watch party in Washington, DC, early on Wednesday, November 9. If Republicans win back the House, he could become its speaker.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, second from right, prepares to leave after addressing a crowd at an election night watch party in Washington, DC, early on Wednesday, November 9. If Republicans win back the House, he could become its speaker.
Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Skippers start the Route du Rhum sailing race off the coast of Saint-Malo, France, on Wednesday, November 9.
Skippers start the Route du Rhum sailing race off the coast of Saint-Malo, France, on Wednesday, November 9.
Sebastien Salom-Gomis/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, walk out of York Minster on their way to the unveiling of a Queen Elizabeth II statue in York, England, on Wednesday, November 9. It's the first statue of the King's mother since her death in September.
Britain's King Charles III and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, walk out of York Minster on their way to the unveiling of a Queen Elizabeth II statue in York, England, on Wednesday, November 9. It's the first statue of the King's mother since her death in September.
Alastair Grant/AP
Zachary Valles-Perez waits as his parents, Antonio Perez and Christina Valle-Perez, vote at a laundromat in Chicago on Tuesday, November 8.
Zachary Valles-Perez waits as his parents, Antonio Perez and Christina Valle-Perez, vote at a laundromat in Chicago on Tuesday, November 8.
Todd Heisler/The New York Times/Redux
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurdles an Arizona State defender during a college football game in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday, November 5.
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson hurdles an Arizona State defender during a college football game in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday, November 5.
Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports/Reuters
A total lunar eclipse is seen behind the US Capitol early on Tuesday, November 8. See last week in 35 photos.
A total lunar eclipse is seen behind the US Capitol early on Tuesday, November 8. See last week in 35 photos.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

Check out more moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network. It opens on election night as Kevin Costner’s John Dutton wins the race for governor of Montana.

Meanwhile, over on Paramount+, Sylvester Stallone takes on his first major TV role in “Tulsa King,” a new series from the creator of “Yellowstone.” In the series premiere that drops today, Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi gets out of prison after 25 years only to find that those running the mob in his old stomping grounds of New York don’t want him around. As a result, he’s unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Oklahoma. 

In theaters

“She Said” stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.  “She Said” opens on Friday.

The comedy/horror film “The Menu” features Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult as a couple who pay a fortune to dine at an exclusive restaurant on a remote private island where Chef Julian Slowik – played by Ralph Fiennes – has prepared a lavish menu, albeit with some shocking surprises.

What’s happening in sports

NFL football

If you’re awake early enough this morning and want to get a head start on watching football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Seattle Seahawks at 9:30 a.m. ET in the NFL’s first regular-season game played in Germany.

World Cup

We are just one week away from the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on November 20. The massively popular soccer tournament runs through December 18 and features 32 nations competing against each other for the prize – but this year’s event is not without controversy.

