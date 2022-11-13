NFL Week 10 preview: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Seattle Seahawks in Germany

By Hannah Brewitt, CNN
Published 4:56 AM EST, Sun November 13, 2022
Joe Mixon scores a touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers. Mixon scored five TDs in the 42-21 win over the Panthers, breaking the Bengals' record for the most touchdowns in a single game.
Joe Mixon scores a touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers. Mixon scored five TDs in the 42-21 win over the Panthers, breaking the Bengals' record for the most touchdowns in a single game.
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores a first quarter touchdown against the New York Jets, but the Bills' fast start wasn't enough though, as the Jets fought back and were able to record a huge victory over their high-flying division rivals, 20-17.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores a first quarter touchdown against the New York Jets, but the Bills' fast start wasn't enough though, as the Jets fought back and were able to record a huge victory over their high-flying division rivals, 20-17.
Robert Deutsch/USA Today/Reuters
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell is acrobatically tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Genard Avery during the first half of their game at Raymond James Stadium. Bucs quarterback <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/07/sport/tom-brady-100k-passing-yards-bucs-rams-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Tom Brady threw a one-yard touchdown</a> to tight end Cade Otton with 13 seconds left to complete a 16-13 comeback victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandon Powell is acrobatically tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Genard Avery during the first half of their game at Raymond James Stadium. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady threw a one-yard touchdown to tight end Cade Otton with 13 seconds left to complete a 16-13 comeback victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Mark LoMoglio/AP
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams catches a pass for a touchdown while being tightly defended by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell. Despite another excellent afternoon for Adams -- finishing with 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns -- the Raiders were beaten 27-20 by the Jags.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams catches a pass for a touchdown while being tightly defended by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell. Despite another excellent afternoon for Adams -- finishing with 146 receiving yards and two touchdowns -- the Raiders were beaten 27-20 by the Jags.
Gary McCullough/AP
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Samori Toure is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Will Harris. The Packers lost their fourth straight game, losing to the Lions 15-9, as Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions on the day.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Samori Toure is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Will Harris. The Packers lost their fourth straight game, losing to the Lions 15-9, as Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions on the day.
Paul Sancya/AP
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a 29-yard touchdown pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Brown caught three touchdown passes as the Eagles remained undefeated with a 35-13 victory over the Steelers to move to 7-0 for the season.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a 29-yard touchdown pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Brown caught three touchdown passes as the Eagles remained undefeated with a 35-13 victory over the Steelers to move to 7-0 for the season.
Eric Hartline/USA Today/Reuters
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey throws a touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk against the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey equaled a rare record in the 49ers 31-14 victory, becoming the first NFL player since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to have a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a game.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey throws a touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk against the Los Angeles Rams. McCaffrey equaled a rare record in the 49ers 31-14 victory, becoming the first NFL player since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to have a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in a game.
Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
DeAndre Hopkins make an amazing one-handed catch to reel in a touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals against the Minnesota Vikings. Hopkins' excellent display, finishing with the touchdown and 159 receiving yards, wasn't enough though as the Cardinals lost 34-26 to the Vikings.
DeAndre Hopkins make an amazing one-handed catch to reel in a touchdown for the Arizona Cardinals against the Minnesota Vikings. Hopkins' excellent display, finishing with the touchdown and 159 receiving yards, wasn't enough though as the Cardinals lost 34-26 to the Vikings.
Adam Bettcher/Getty Images
Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons celebrates his fumble recovery and touchdown run during the second half against the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys dominated the Bears, winning 49-29, with running back Tony Pollard scoring three rushing touchdowns.
Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons celebrates his fumble recovery and touchdown run during the second half against the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys dominated the Bears, winning 49-29, with running back Tony Pollard scoring three rushing touchdowns.
Ron Jenkins/AP
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara stretches across the goal line for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints shut out the Raiders, intercepting quarterback Derek Carr once, on the way to a 24-0 win.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara stretches across the goal line for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints shut out the Raiders, intercepting quarterback Derek Carr once, on the way to a 24-0 win.
Rusty Costanza/AP
Atlanta Falcons kicker<a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/09/11/sport/younghoe-koo-atlanta-falcons-nfl-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank"> Younghoe Koo</a> is congratulated by teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Carolina Panthers. Regular time ended in dramatic fashion after Panthers quarterback PJ Walker completed a huge Hail Mary touchdown pass to tie the scores but kicker Eddy Pineiro missed two key kicks which would have given Carolina the victory. In the end, Koo's overtime field goal gave the Falcons the 37-34 victory.
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo is congratulated by teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Carolina Panthers. Regular time ended in dramatic fashion after Panthers quarterback PJ Walker completed a huge Hail Mary touchdown pass to tie the scores but kicker Eddy Pineiro missed two key kicks which would have given Carolina the victory. In the end, Koo's overtime field goal gave the Falcons the 37-34 victory.
John Bazemore/AP
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones slides and accidentally kicks Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in the groin. Later on in the drive, Brisker got his revenge though with an impressive one-handed interception — one of three picks on the evening for "Da Bears" in a 33-14 win for Chicago.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones slides and accidentally kicks Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in the groin. Later on in the drive, Brisker got his revenge though with an impressive one-handed interception — one of three picks on the evening for "Da Bears" in a 33-14 win for Chicago.
Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches one of his two touchdowns on the afternoon over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cornell Armstrong and safety Jaylinn Hawkins. The Bengals beat the Falcons 35-17 behind a monster performance from quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw 34-for-42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase catches one of his two touchdowns on the afternoon over Atlanta Falcons cornerback Cornell Armstrong and safety Jaylinn Hawkins. The Bengals beat the Falcons 35-17 behind a monster performance from quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw 34-for-42 for 481 yards and three touchdowns.
Jeff Dean/AP
It was tough times for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Brady — sacked here by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns — and the Bucs failed to score a touchdown in a 21-3 loss to Carolina to send Tampa Bay to 3-4 on the year. Despite the loss, the Bucs are still first place in the lowly NFC South.
It was tough times for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Brady — sacked here by Panthers defensive end Brian Burns — and the Bucs failed to score a touchdown in a 21-3 loss to Carolina to send Tampa Bay to 3-4 on the year. Despite the loss, the Bucs are still first place in the lowly NFC South.
Scott Kinser/CSM/ZUMA Press/AP
Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin makes an amazing catch for a touchdown in the first half of a 37-23 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Goodwin made four catches for 67 yards and two TDs on the day.
Seattle Seahawks receiver Marquise Goodwin makes an amazing catch for a touchdown in the first half of a 37-23 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Goodwin made four catches for 67 yards and two TDs on the day.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
All eyes might have been focused on quarterback Dak Prescott's return but Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott — here hurdling Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott — stole the show with two rushing TDs to help America's Team to a 24-6 win over Detroit.
All eyes might have been focused on quarterback Dak Prescott's return but Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott — here hurdling Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott — stole the show with two rushing TDs to help America's Team to a 24-6 win over Detroit.
Ron Jenkins/AP
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson leaps into the end zone as he returns an interception for a touchdown during a Thursday Night Football football game against the New Orleans Saints. The Arizona defense scored touchdowns on two pick-sixes late in the first half.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson leaps into the end zone as he returns an interception for a touchdown during a Thursday Night Football football game against the New Orleans Saints. The Arizona defense scored touchdowns on two pick-sixes late in the first half.
Norm Hall/Getty Images
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid as he scrambles for a first down. Allen's fourth quarter touchdown throw to Dawson Knox capped off a 24-20 victory against the Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen hurdles Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid as he scrambles for a first down. Allen's fourth quarter touchdown throw to Dawson Knox capped off a 24-20 victory against the Chiefs.
Peter Aiken/Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell stretches to get the ball over the pylon for a touchdown while defended by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams. The Colts beat their division rivals 34-27 thanks to a last-gasp touchdown from quarterback Matt Ryan to rookie Alec Pierce.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell stretches to get the ball over the pylon for a touchdown while defended by Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams. The Colts beat their division rivals 34-27 thanks to a last-gasp touchdown from quarterback Matt Ryan to rookie Alec Pierce.
Jenna Watson/USA TODAY
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley dives into the endzone to score a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants continued their excellent start to the season with a 24-20 win over the Ravens, improving their record to 5-1.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley dives into the endzone to score a touchdown during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants continued their excellent start to the season with a 24-20 win over the Ravens, improving their record to 5-1.
Seth Wenig/Associated Press
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney makes catch under pressure from Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste just short of the goal line in the final minute of the second half. Mooney came within inches of securing a come-from-behind victory for the Bears, but eventually had to settle for a 12-7 loss after he was adjudged to have landed just short of a touchdown.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney makes catch under pressure from Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste just short of the goal line in the final minute of the second half. Mooney came within inches of securing a come-from-behind victory for the Bears, but eventually had to settle for a 12-7 loss after he was adjudged to have landed just short of a touchdown.
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press
Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. The Bills dominated the Steelers 38-3 with Davis scoring two touchdowns on the day.
Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Minkah Fitzpatrick of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. The Bills dominated the Steelers 38-3 with Davis scoring two touchdowns on the day.
Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley scores a touchdown after having intercepted Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 49ers emphatically beat the Panthers 37-15.
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley scores a touchdown after having intercepted Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 49ers emphatically beat the Panthers 37-15.
Rusty Jones/AP
New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball down to the one-yard line against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter. Hall rushed for a touchdown in the Jets' 40-17 demolishing of the Dolphins. His TD was one of the Jets' four rushing touchdowns as they dominated Miami on the ground.
New York Jets running back Breece Hall carries the ball down to the one-yard line against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter. Hall rushed for a touchdown in the Jets' 40-17 demolishing of the Dolphins. His TD was one of the Jets' four rushing touchdowns as they dominated Miami on the ground.
Adam Hunger/AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush celebrates with Dak Prescott after the team's 22-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Rush stepped in for starting quarterback Prescott in Week 2 after Prescott suffered a hand injury. Since then, the Cowboys have won four straight games.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush celebrates with Dak Prescott after the team's 22-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams. Rush stepped in for starting quarterback Prescott in Week 2 after Prescott suffered a hand injury. Since then, the Cowboys have won four straight games.
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson dives for a two-point conversion during the Vikings' 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson dives for a two-point conversion during the Vikings' 29-22 victory over the Chicago Bears.
Brad Rempel/USA Today Sports
New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill breaks the tackle of Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and runs to the endzone for a 60-yard rushing touchdown during the Saints' 39-32 victory. Hill ran for three touchdowns, as well as throwing for another, as the Saints ended a three-game losing streak.
New Orleans Saints utility player Taysom Hill breaks the tackle of Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and runs to the endzone for a 60-yard rushing touchdown during the Saints' 39-32 victory. Hill ran for three touchdowns, as well as throwing for another, as the Saints ended a three-game losing streak.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is tripped up by Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams. It was a rare glimpse of offense in a <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/07/sport/denver-broncos-indianapolis-colts-tnf-nfl-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">lackluster 12-9</a> win for the Colts.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. is tripped up by Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams. It was a rare glimpse of offense in a lackluster 12-9 win for the Colts.
David Zalubowski/AP
A protester meets the full force of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 3. "He looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner told reporters after the game. "I saw security was having a little problem -- so I helped him out." The 49ers went on to dominate the Rams behind a stout defense that had seven sacks and an interception, winning 24-9 to move to 2-2 on the season.
A protester meets the full force of Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner during the Monday night game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 3. "He looked like he wasn't supposed to be on the field," Wagner told reporters after the game. "I saw security was having a little problem -- so I helped him out." The 49ers went on to dominate the Rams behind a stout defense that had seven sacks and an interception, winning 24-9 to move to 2-2 on the season.
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the 2022 season when they beat the Denver Broncos 32-23 in front of their home crowd. The Raiders relied on a heavy run game, led by Josh Jacobs' 144 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.
The Las Vegas Raiders earned their first win of the 2022 season when they beat the Denver Broncos 32-23 in front of their home crowd. The Raiders relied on a heavy run game, led by Josh Jacobs' 144 yards and two TDs on 28 carries.
Abbie Parr/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/29/sport/tua-tagovailoa-miami-dolphins-injuries-intl-hnk-spt/index.html" target="_blank">taken off the field on a stretcher</a> during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries. The incident had a lot of fall out with the NFL beginning a review on allowing Tagovailoa to play, the Dolphins being criticized widely and the National Football League Players Association <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/01/sport/nfl-players-union-terminates-neurotrauma-consultant/index.html" target="_blank">reportedly terminating</a> the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the evaluation of Tagovailoa for a concussion during their game against the Buffalo Bills.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries. The incident had a lot of fall out with the NFL beginning a review on allowing Tagovailoa to play, the Dolphins being criticized widely and the National Football League Players Association reportedly terminating the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the evaluation of Tagovailoa for a concussion during their game against the Buffalo Bills.
Jeff Dean/AP
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs in a touchdown in the fourth against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 2 in Charlotte. Murray's TD was part of a fourth quarter flurry which saw the Cards pull away from the Panthers to go .500 on the year so far.
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray runs in a touchdown in the fourth against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 2 in Charlotte. Murray's TD was part of a fourth quarter flurry which saw the Cards pull away from the Panthers to go .500 on the year so far.
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White in the second half of the Eagles' 29-21 win in Philly. The Eagles are now 4-0 after Week 4.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is brought down by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White in the second half of the Eagles' 29-21 win in Philly. The Eagles are now 4-0 after Week 4.
Matt Slocum/AP
Fireworks and pyrotechnics go off ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints clash in London — the NFL's 100th international game. The Vikings won the game when the Saints' "double doink" kick — when the ball hits two parts of the uprights on a scoring attempt — fell short and let Minnesota return to the US with the 28-25 win.
Fireworks and pyrotechnics go off ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints clash in London — the NFL's 100th international game. The Vikings won the game when the Saints' "double doink" kick — when the ball hits two parts of the uprights on a scoring attempt — fell short and let Minnesota return to the US with the 28-25 win.
Paul Childs/Action Images/Reuters
The most bizarre incident of Week 3 occurred with the Miami Dolphins backed up in their own endzone. On their own one-yard line, needing to punt the ball away with restricted space available, punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off teammate Trent Sherfield's backside and out of bounds for a safety. Dubbed "butt punt" by many on social media, the flub ultimately didn't cost Miami as it won 21-19 over the Buffalo Bills.
The most bizarre incident of Week 3 occurred with the Miami Dolphins backed up in their own endzone. On their own one-yard line, needing to punt the ball away with restricted space available, punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball off teammate Trent Sherfield's backside and out of bounds for a safety. Dubbed "butt punt" by many on social media, the flub ultimately didn't cost Miami as it won 21-19 over the Buffalo Bills.
Jasen Vinlove/USA Today
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a sensational, one-handed catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on September 22. Unfortunately for Pickens, the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/23/sport/cleveland-browns-pittsburgh-steelers-tnf-nfl-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Steelers lost 29-17</a> after the Browns bounced back from an embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens makes a sensational, one-handed catch over Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. on September 22. Unfortunately for Pickens, the Steelers lost 29-17 after the Browns bounced back from an embarrassing Week 2 loss to the New York Jets.
David Richard/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman fumbles after catching a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The fumble was one of two lost by the Bucs on the day, helping the Packers win a tight affair, 14-12, in Tampa Bay.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman fumbles after catching a pass during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The fumble was one of two lost by the Bucs on the day, helping the Packers win a tight affair, 14-12, in Tampa Bay.
Chris O'Meara/AP
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sits on the turf in the second quarter of Miami's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was tackled by Matt Milano and his head hit the ground, causing the Miami man to be taken into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He eventually came back to lead the Dolphins to victory, but the <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/2022/09/26/sport/tua-tagovailoa-miami-dolphins-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">NFLPA is initiating a review of the injury and medical evaluation.</a>
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa sits on the turf in the second quarter of Miami's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa was tackled by Matt Milano and his head hit the ground, causing the Miami man to be taken into the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. He eventually came back to lead the Dolphins to victory, but the NFLPA is initiating a review of the injury and medical evaluation.
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Who knew Lions could fly? Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown soars over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to pick up a first down at the two-yard line in the first quarter of their Week 3 clash. The Vikings won the game, 28-24, led by Kirk Cousins' 260 yards passing and two TD tosses, to go to 2-1 on the year.
Who knew Lions could fly? Detroit wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown soars over Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson to pick up a first down at the two-yard line in the first quarter of their Week 3 clash. The Vikings won the game, 28-24, led by Kirk Cousins' 260 yards passing and two TD tosses, to go to 2-1 on the year.
Jerry Holt/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore get into an altercation during the second half of the Bucs' chippy 20-10 win over the Saints in Week 2. The win snapped Brady's personal seven-game losing streak against the Saints.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore get into an altercation during the second half of the Bucs' chippy 20-10 win over the Saints in Week 2. The win snapped Brady's personal seven-game losing streak against the Saints.
Jonathan Bachman/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay gave the home crowd something to cheer for when he returned the opening kickoff 103 yards to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on September 18. Despite the feat, the Ravens went on to lose 42-38 after being outscored by 25 in the fourth quarter.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay gave the home crowd something to cheer for when he returned the opening kickoff 103 yards to score a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins on September 18. Despite the feat, the Ravens went on to lose 42-38 after being outscored by 25 in the fourth quarter.
Julio Cortez/AP
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates with his teammates during the second half of a 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks on September 18. Garoppolo came on as a substitute after starter Trey Lance went down for the year with a fractured ankle and threw for 154 yards and one touchdown -- and rushed for another -- on 13/21 passing.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo celebrates with his teammates during the second half of a 27-7 win against the Seattle Seahawks on September 18. Garoppolo came on as a substitute after starter Trey Lance went down for the year with a fractured ankle and threw for 154 yards and one touchdown -- and rushed for another -- on 13/21 passing.
Tony Avelar/AP
The Cleveland Browns run the ball across midfield against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns ended up losing 31-30 after being up by 13 points with 1:55 remaining in the game. Jets QB Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards and four TDs — including two in the final two minutes of the game — to carry the Jets. Sunday's game saw the return of "Brownie the Elf" to the Browns' home field. The logo was initially used by the Browns in their inaugural season in 1946 but fell out of favor in the 60s, returning when the franchise was brought back to Cleveland in 1999.
The Cleveland Browns run the ball across midfield against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns ended up losing 31-30 after being up by 13 points with 1:55 remaining in the game. Jets QB Joe Flacco threw for 307 yards and four TDs — including two in the final two minutes of the game — to carry the Jets. Sunday's game saw the return of "Brownie the Elf" to the Browns' home field. The logo was initially used by the Browns in their inaugural season in 1946 but fell out of favor in the 60s, returning when the franchise was brought back to Cleveland in 1999.
Scott Galvin/USA Today Sports
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble and returns it for the winning touchdown during overtime of a dramatic 29-23 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., left, picks up a fumble and returns it for the winning touchdown during overtime of a dramatic 29-23 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 18.
David Becker/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 on September 11 in Cincinnati. Burrow would go on to have five turnovers on the day — four interceptions and a lost fumble — in a 23-20 loss.
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Seattle Seahawks fans make noise as Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a snap during a failed game-winning drive on September 12. It was Wilson's <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/13/sport/russell-wilson-denver-broncos-seattle-seahawks-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">first game back in Seattle</a> since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16.
Seattle Seahawks fans make noise as Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos prepares to take a snap during a failed game-winning drive on September 12. It was Wilson's first game back in Seattle since leaving for Denver after 10 years with the Seahawks. Seattle won 17-16.
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb makes a run in the red zone against the Carolina Panthers on September 11 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Chubb had 141 yards on 22 carries in a tight 26-24 win for the Browns.
Rusty Jones/AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The statement victory on NFL Opening Day shows the <a href="http://www.cnn.com/2022/09/10/sport/nfl-team-popularity-buffalo-bills-spt-intl/index.html" target="_blank">Bills are serious contenders</a> for the title in 2022.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stiff-arms Los Angeles Rams safety Nick Scott in the third quarter of a massive 31-10 win against the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium. The statement victory on NFL Opening Day shows the Bills are serious contenders for the title in 2022.
Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta on September 11. Thomas had two touchdown catches on the day as the Saints outscored the Falcons by 14 in the fourth to win 27-26.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas makes a reception against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell in the second half of their game in Atlanta on September 11. Thomas had two touchdown catches on the day as the Saints outscored the Falcons by 14 in the fourth to win 27-26.
Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo prior to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with either the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors on the day, he went viral following the Bills' big win, <a href="https://twitter.com/obj/status/1568070244119498754" target="_blank" target="_blank">tweeting</a>, "Sheeesh.... Bills mafia ??????"
Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. poses for a photo prior to the season opener between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on September 8. OBJ has flirted with signing with either the Rams or the Bills this season, and although he showed up in Rams colors on the day, he went viral following the Bills' big win, tweeting, "Sheeesh.... Bills mafia ??????"
Ben Liebenberg via AP
CNN  — 

Week 10 features the first-ever regular season game played in Germany. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) will face the Seattle Seahawks (6-3) in front of nearly 75,000 spectators at Allianz Arena in Munich.

The meeting makes history on multiple fronts. It marks the first time two division leaders face off internationally and the first non-soccer event ever played at the home of Bayern Munich.

With a start on Sunday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will become the first quarterback to start a game in three different countries (outside of the US). As a New England Patriot, Brady won all three of the international games he played in, with two in London and one in Mexico City.

Entering Week 10, the Buccaneers were tied at the top of the NFC South. On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons were upset by the Carolina Panthers, handing the Bucs sole possession of first in the division.

Brady looks for an open receiver during the game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Brady looks for an open receiver during the game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

However, they will need a win over Seattle to keep it. A win for Seattle would further solidify their position at the top of the NFC West and put them another step closer to postseason action.

Both teams’ quarterbacks have surprised football fans as of late, but for different reasons.

At 45-years-old, Brady has struggled to lead his team to success through the first half of the season. Through ten weeks, he is posting the worst touchdown percentage and passing touchdowns per game of his career, and his second-worst passing yards per attempt mark.

Now, these numbers don’t just reflect Brady’s performance, but also that of the receiving core and team as a whole. But the short story is that this has been Brady’s worst-ever start to a season.

Seattle’s Geno Smith, on the other hand, has surprised in a positive way. He leads the league in completion percentage and has the third-best passer rating (107.2 compared to Brady’s 90.5).

He’s led the Seahawks to a 6-3 record including impressive wins over the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals. Smith’s revival is a welcome shake up for Seahawk fans, especially considering the year former quarterback Russell Wilson is having in Denver.

Smith throws a ball during practise in Germany.
Smith throws a ball during practise in Germany.
Sven Hoppe/picture alliance/Getty Images

The matchup comes at a crucial point for both teams. Midway through the season and at the top of their divisions, each team is vying for optimal postseason positioning.

The Bucs just snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over the Los Angeles Rams, so a second-straight win could signify the team is back on track. The Seahawks have the opportunity to prove they’re the real deal and deserve their spot in the postseason.

To watch how it all unfolds, tune in on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Vikings at Bills

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills (6-2) on Sunday night.

Entering the matchup, the Vikings are second in the NFC and boast the league’s second-longest winning streak. The Bills are first in the AFC, but to Minnesota’s benefit, they could potentially have to play without their star quarterback, Josh Allen.

Allen suffered a right elbow injury during the Bills’ Week 9 loss to the Jets. Heading into this weekend, he was listed as questionable. He missed practice Thursday and had a limited showing on Friday. As of Saturday evening, Allen is expected to take the field on Sunday, despite the risk of further injury.

Allen runs with the football against the New York Jets.
Allen runs with the football against the New York Jets.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

If the Bills choose not to give the signal caller another week’s rest, they run the risk of potentially setting him back further down the line. In the case of Allen’s absence, backup quarterback Case Keenum would make his first start with the Bills.

The matchup also features two of the league’s top receivers: Vikings’ Justin Jefferson and Bills’ Stefon Diggs. Jefferson leads the league in receiving yards and ranks fifth in receptions while former Vikings receiver Diggs ranks second in receptions and fourth in receiving yards.

To see these teams in action, tune in on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Family ties

Family loyalties could be tested on Sunday.

In an interesting twist, multiple members of the same families will compete against each other in four different Week 10 matchups.

Brothers Dalvin and James Cook will face off for the first time in Buffalo, Amon’Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown will meet in Chicago, Joey and Nick Bosa will battle in San Francisco, and cousins Nick and Bradley Chubb square off in Miami.

How to watch

Here’s how to catch these teams and others across the league in action, from wherever you are.

Australia: NFL Game Pass, ESPN, 7Plus

Brazil: NFL Game Pass, ESPN

Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS, NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Germany: NFL Game Pass, ProSieben MAXX, DAZN

Mexico: NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports, Sky Sports

UK: NFL Game Pass, Sky Sports, ITV, Channel 5

US: NFL Game Pass, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, ESPN, Amazon Prime