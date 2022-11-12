CNN —

Brentford defeated Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium, ending City’s run of 16 consecutive home victories with a breathtaking breakaway goal in the 98th minute that sealed victory.

One moment, Phil Foden was taking a corner for Manchester City; a chance to set up a winning goal with the scores tied at 1-1 and the clock in added time.

The next, Yoane Wissa had intercepted the ball and was haring down the wing to the opposite end of the pitch. He passed to Josh Dasilva who made his way into the box and found Ivan Toney to prod in the winner.

It was the Brentford talisman’s second goal of the match and, as he wheeled around in celebration, he put his fingers in his ears, underlining that he had a point to prove two days after being excluded from England’s World Cup squad.

“We’ve just got to keep doing well and keep doing our best and who knows what can happen,” Toney told BT Sport afterwards.

“Obviously it’s a disappointment but I know what I’m capable of and I won’t let it put me down. I’ll keep going and keep doing well for Brentford. The motivation is the boys in the dressing room and the fans.”

Toney’s first goal of the game came after just 15 minutes following a period of concerted pressure from the visitors, and he headed the ball into the net.

Toney scores his team's first goal. Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester City’s entire starting XI is heading to Qatar, with the exception of its star Erling Haaland after Norway failed to qualify, but it struggled to find a foothold in the first half until Foden tidied up a loose corner and rifled the ball into the goal to equalize just before halftime.

City continued to press after the break and competing at a corner its defender Aymeric Laporte clashed heads and remained on the turf for an extended period of time while medics stanched the blood. After a lengthy injury stoppage, he was able to continue with a bandage on his head.

Just ten minutes later, the Spaniard intervened in defense, somehow sweeping away another Brentford attempt on goal.

And the scores remained level until almost the last possible moment when Toney sealed Brentford’s victory.

“The best team won, we struggled from the beginning and we couldn’t deal with their long balls. Usually you press the ball to win it, but this was different. They defended so deep and so well,” City coach Pep Guardiola said afterwards, according to Reuters.

“We have done exceptional in the Champions League and well in the Premier League. We’ll come back and prepare for the second half of the season now.”