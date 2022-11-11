A bright fireball is seen above Brkini, Slovenia, on November 12, 2015, during a Taurid swarm. This month, another swarm is upon us, with fireballs that can be seen in the sky throughout November.
A bright fireball is seen above Brkini, Slovenia, on November 12, 2015, during a Taurid swarm. This month, another swarm is upon us, with fireballs that can be seen in the sky throughout November.
Marko Korosec/Solent News/Shutterstock

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

CNN  — 

The Taurid “swarm” is still going strong this month, with bright meteors known as fireballs visible across the world in the night sky.

The Southern Taurids peaked last week, with sightings of fireballs lasting throughout the first week of November, but it’s not over yet. The Taurid meteor shower is composed of two streams, and the Northern Taurids are predicted to peak on Saturday, according to EarthSky.

“The Taurids only peak at maybe five meteors per hour, but there’s always a chance that one of those five might be a fireball, which is brighter than any star or planet in the sky,” said Robert Lunsford, the fireball report coordinator for the American Meteor Society. “Only the sun and the moon are brighter than the normal fireballs, so they are quite spectacular when you see one.”

A bright fireball is seen above Brkini, Slovenia on Nov. 12, 2015, during a Taurid swarm. In 2022, another swarm is upon us, with fireballs that can be seen all throughout the month.
A bright fireball is seen above Brkini, Slovenia on Nov. 12, 2015, during a Taurid swarm. In 2022, another swarm is upon us, with fireballs that can be seen all throughout the month.
Marko Korosec/Solent News/Shutterstock

This month's Southern Taurids meteor shower will feature bright fireballs in the sky

The Southern Taurids run from about September 23 to November 12, while the Northern Taurids are active from about October 13 to December 2. When the two showers are active simultaneously, there can be an increase in fireballs, especially during a Taurid swarm year such as this one.

The showers reach their respective peaks at points where Earth is closest to the center of each stream. The swarm results when Jupiter is close enough to pull on the streams with its gravity, causing debris to condense and creating a spike in fireballs. The last time this happened was in 2015, and before then in 2008, creating a seven-year repetition that the meteor society predicted would happen again for 2022.

“It’s a very interesting shower that produces a lot of fireballs,” said Mike Hankey, the American Meteor Society’s operations manager and creator of its fireball tracking program. “It’s always been known for fireballs, but we can definitely see an uptick in the data every day this month. There has been a lot of fireballs already.”

Origin of the Taurids

The Artemis-1 rocket is rolled out from the Vehicle Assembly Building en route to Launch Pad 39B shortly after midnight at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 4, 2022. - NASA officials aim to launch the massive rocket on November 14 after two previous aborted launch attempts. Artemis-1 is scheduled to journey around the far side of the Moon after launching on a mission lasting four to six weeks before returning home faster and hotter than any vessel before. The mission objectives for this first flight of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft are to demonstrate its flight worthiness and the ability of Orion's heat shield in lunar reentry conditions. The launch and flight tests must be completed before returning astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images)
The Artemis-1 rocket is rolled out from the Vehicle Assembly Building en route to Launch Pad 39B shortly after midnight at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on November 4, 2022. - NASA officials aim to launch the massive rocket on November 14 after two previous aborted launch attempts. Artemis-1 is scheduled to journey around the far side of the Moon after launching on a mission lasting four to six weeks before returning home faster and hotter than any vessel before. The mission objectives for this first flight of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft are to demonstrate its flight worthiness and the ability of Orion's heat shield in lunar reentry conditions. The launch and flight tests must be completed before returning astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP) (Photo by GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Gregg Newton/AFP/Getty Images

NASA's Artemis I mega moon rocket is back on the launchpad ahead of third launch attempt

The Taurids radiate from the direction of the Taurus constellation, although it’s best not to look in that area since the meteors’ trails last for the shortest period then. Fireballs will be seen all over the sky, and they won’t be disturbed by the waning of the bright November 8 full moon either since they can outshine most elements of the night sky.

The Southern and Northern Taurids both derive from components of Comet Encke, which has the shortest orbit around the sun of any major comet in our solar system at a little more than three years. Every time Encke passes Earth in its orbit, it leaves a new trail of debris, making it a large producer of meteoroids. The strain is so large it takes our planet several weeks to pass through the meteor shower.

Comet Encke will return in October 2023.

Seeing a fireball

The US Election Day blood moon lunar eclipse is seen behind the US Capitol dome on Tuesday morning, November 8.
The US Election Day blood moon lunar eclipse is seen behind the US Capitol dome on Tuesday morning, November 8.
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc./Getty Images

Full moon will turn an eerie red during the total lunar eclipse

Taurid meteors tend to move slowly but sometimes are very bright, depending on their size. Meteors larger than a meter (3.3 feet) across tend to move the slowest and shine the brightest, according to NASA. Fireballs can be seen moving across the sky for a few seconds, whereas most meteors are visible only for a millisecond. The fireballs are often described as colorful, either red, orange or yellow.

“You won’t always see fireballs, but there are meteors every night of the year,” Lunsford said. “It’s something you can do inexpensively. You don’t even need a telescope; just your eyes are perfect.”

Other space events this year

There are three more meteor showers you can see in the remainder of 2022, according to EarthSky’s 2022 meteor shower guide. Here are the showers and their predicted peaks:

• November 18: Leonids

• December 14: Geminids

• December 22: Ursids

There is one more full moon on the The Old Farmer’s Almanac calendar for 2022: the cold moon on December 7.