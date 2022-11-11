There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop as you sip your morning coffee or take a quick break from work (trust, it’s the only list you need for staying up to date on these things).

This week brings the launch of new tableware and linens from Material, a hip-hop-inspired streetwear collab from Eddie Bauer and Homme + Femme and personalized Hunter boots.

Shop our favorite new releases below, but be fast — they’re prone to selling out.

Handblown (but strong) tumblers, plus cloth napkins and more

We’d be happy living in this kind of Material world: The brand’s just launched a new collection of table linens and glassware that’ll set the scene beautifully for holiday meals and entertaining. The 100% flax Linen Collection includes a set of four napkins, a set of two reversible placemats and a 90-inch-by-60-inch tablecloth. The tablecloth comes in Mocha, Blue Grey, Sable and Cloud, and the placemats in trios of Jade/Blue Grey/Sand, Sienna/Mocha/Sage and Sand/Sable/Cloud are made to complement perfectly.

Meanwhile, the handblown, extremely chic glassware is available in two sizes — full and half — and sells as a pack of four. Colorways include Haze (gray), Clear and Malachite (green). They’re made to be stacked, and while the borosilicate glass looks super delicate, it’s actually on the strong side and is very happy in the dishwasher. They’re made for spirits too: Each size is designed around an “ideal ice cube,” per the company.

’90s hip-hop vibes meets outdoorswear

Eddie Bauer is continuing its streak of relevant collaborations with its latest capsule: a collection with Homme + Femme. The outdoors outfitter teamed up with the Los Angeles-based streetwear label for a “Hyper Hiker” collection inspired by ’90s hip-hop culture. Each piece, from puffers to socks, is designed to be worn by any gender and comes in sizes XS to 3X.

A squeezable stress reliever in a luxurious new material

Amy Fronczkiewicz

Bearaby’s squeezable stress knots come in three different sizes, depending on your stress relief needs — and now they also come in velvet to match the very luxe Velvet Napper. The smallest works like a stress ball on your pressure points, the medium is great for a tension-relieving hug and the latest is great on the sofa as a throw.

Solo Stove and NASA uniform designers team up with the rugged blanket company

Rumpl has had no shortage of great partnerships recently, and two more have just hit the website: one to take you to the stars, and one that’ll connect you with that most earthly of elements, fire. The first collab sees the Rumpl blanketeers teaming up with Oxcart Assembly, the creative cooperative behind NASA’s on-air uniforms for an Artemis Mission-inspired motif based on the upcoming launch. It features three different styles: There’s the Original Puffy Blanket Artemis, the Original Puffy Blanket NASA and the Original Puffy Poncho Artemis.

Back on Earth, there’s also Rumpl’s new blanket collab with Solo Stove, which is a NanoLoft Flame Blanket that’ll keep you warm and protected against both the breeze and any errant campfire sparks. Best of all, it packs down into a stuff sack about the size of a Nalgene.

A lot of power in a very little camera

GoPro just released its most compact model yet: the Hero11 Black Mini, which packs a lot of power in its small body. At $300, it’s designed to be super easy to carry, mount and navigate with one-button controls. It does best in high-action settings (the more airflow, the better to cool it down), and it’s compatible with the GoPro Quik app, which makes it easy to make a highlight reel of your latest escapade.

Year 2000 takes on Away’s very 2022 suitcases

Away

Away’s been coming out with some retro-inspired collabs lately, and after the launch of the ’90s Pop collection comes Y2K. This round sees bestsellers like The Carry-On in high-shine, pearlized shades like Dotcom (pearlized blue), Bling (pearlized white) and Cyber (pearlized black), plus some luggage charms to zhuzh up the whole mood.

Live out your monogrammed English countryside fantasy

The white labels on Hunter’s boots are a definitive part of their look, but now you can make it all truly your own: The brand is now offering a boot personalization service for its Original Rain Boots when you order through hunterboots.com.

Add your name, or something else — you have a whole eight characters per label to play with per boot. After you decide what you’ll say, the only task left is to pick out which shade: one of the classics (black, Hunter Red) or a seasonal hue like Olive Leaf?

‘Virtually indestructible’ with an easy carry

Available in 750-milliliter ($25) and 1-liter ($28) sizes, Yeti’s newest plastic addition to its drinkware lineup is designed to be “virtually indestructible,” whether you’re on the trail or you just tend to drop things a lot. The cap is designed to be 100% leakproof as well, with two ways to sip: through the spout or through the wide mouth.

Wine-red matte stand mixers, electric kettles and more

Add a little dark glamour to your kitchen with Drew Barrymore’s latest addition to her Beautiful home collection. The limited-edition Merlot Capsule Collection features the jammy red in small countertop appliances like the 5.3-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, the 6-quart Air Fryer and a One-Touch Electric Kettle, all of which you’ll want to display. Also available? A 2-quart Cast-Iron Heart-Shaped Dutch Oven, the 24-ounce No Drippy Sippy and a 12-ounce Wine Tumbler.

Made with rice protein to nourish and rejuvenate skin

Beau_Roulette_VANS_

Pair your Goshi shower towel with the brand’s new body wash and lotion, made with a pH-balanced formula that promises to “nourish and feed everyone’s individual biome.” Ingredients include coconut, jojoba seed oil and shea butter along with collagen-boosting and anti-inflammatory vitamins A, E and B to create a pair of nourishing self-care products. We’ve been using the wash and lotion for a couple weeks now and love the way they make our skin feel. Fair warning: The scent is soothing but strong and might be overwhelming for those with a sensitive sense of smell.