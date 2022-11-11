This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our top digital thermometer pick, discounted Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones and savings on Tile trackers. All that and more below.

Braun No Touch Forehead Thermometer $60 $25 at Amazon Amazon Our top digital thermometer pick is down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months. The Braun No Touch can be held up to 2 inches away, and there's a positioning sensor that shines a light on your forehead to ensure you're on the right point of the head when taking temperature. With an option to silence any noise and an LED display that can be seen in the dark, the Braun No Touch thermometer offers everything you need — plus some — in a thermometer.

REI Gear Up Get Out Sale REI Prepare for all your upcoming outdoor adventures with this members-only sale at REI. You can get discounted gear from trusted brands — code GEARUP22 gets you 20% off one full-price item and an extra 20% off one REI Outlet item. If you aren’t already a member of the outdoors retailer, may we humbly suggest joining now? If you’re not an REI Member yet, it’s easy to join. As of March 2022, it costs $30 to become a lifetime member (up from $20 previously), but you’ll gain access to tons of benefits, such as free shipping, a 10% annual award on all eligible purchases at REI and, of course, 20% off select items now through Nov. 21.

Patagonia Up to 50% off select styles Patagonia Patagonia sales are rare — like, once-in-a-blue-moon rare. Fortunately, Patagonia just added a ton of styles to its online sale section, so you can browse items at discounts up to 50%, now through Nov. 16. Bestsellers, including Baggies, pullovers and flannels, are on sale just in time to stock up for yourself and any outdoorsy loved ones. Whether you’re roughing it in the backcountry or just walking the dog around the block, Patagonia styles are made to last.

Tile Trackers Holiday Sale Amazon If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now you can score savings on a variety of models and bundles in genuinely gorgeous colorways: the Slim, Mate and Pro options are all seeing discounts. Whether you want a credit card-shaped tracker to store in your wallet or something for your key ring, this sale has you covered.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones $400 $300 at SuperShop The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones. These high-end headphones are typically $400, and the lowest price we’ve seen yet is $348 earlier this month. Right now SuperShop is offering them at just $300 with code SBSPWH5, a new low that almost guarantees selling out — so buy now if you’ve had your eye on an upgrade.

More deals to shop

• Underscored readers can get 15% off any and all coffees from Volcanica Coffee with code CNN15.

• Right now at Woot! you can get an Instant Pot for under $70, a steal for homecooked meals all winter long (and our favorite value option).

• Save on coats and jackets at Abercrombie & Fitch right now — outerwear is 30% off and almost everything else is 15% off sitewide.

• This viral CosRX Snail 96 Mucin plumps and hydrates your skin — and it’s just $16 in your cart instead of the full price of $25.

• Shop this Crocs promo for up to 50% off a variety of styles.

• Right now at Solo Stove, take advantage of BOGO camp stoves for your next camping trip (or backyard s’mores).

• This Roku 4K streaming stick is almost half off right now, thanks to an early Black Friday deal at Walmart.

• Get 30% off sitewide (plus deeper discounts on select items) at Alo Yoga right now.

• Upgrade your movie nights at home with this Bose TV soundbar, now almost 30% off at Amazon.

• Right now Underscored readers can get early access to this sale at Aurate and score 30% off sitewide or 35% off orders over $1,000 with the exclusive code CNN, now through Nov. 21. From dainty necklaces to simple studs to chic statement pieces, Aurate offers an array of pieces to match anyone’s style.

Deals you may have missed

Our Place Black Friday Sale Our Place Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to their nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Shop everything the brand has to offer (from the Always Pan and Perfect Pot to minis, cast iron, ovenware, tableware and more) during this sale, now through Nov. 28.

Onsen Holiday Sale Our editors and the rest of the internet agree: Onsen towels are simply wonderful. Named after the thousands of hot springs in Japan and the bathing facilities and inns that surround them, these towels are crafted from Oeko-Tex certified, 100% American-grown supima cotton, which is simultaneously strong and soft. Right now these Underscored-favorite waffle-weave towels are 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

Cuup Holiday Event Cuup Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit; the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear, thanks to Cuup’s limited-time holiday sale. You’ll get $25 off orders of $125 or more and $50 off orders of $200 or more through Nov. 13.