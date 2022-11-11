The FTX Arena, home of the NBA's Miami Heat, in downtown Miami on October 21, 2022.
Megan Briggs/Getty Images/FILE
The NBA’s Miami Heat and Miami-Dade County have terminated their relationship with bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX and will search for a new naming rights partner for their arena in downtown Miami.

The announcement came after the FTX group earlier on Friday filed for bankruptcy in the United States and its CEO resigned, marking a stunning downfall for one of the biggest and most powerful players in the crypto industry.

The FTX logo on the umpire's uniform during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park on May 26, 2022 in Washington, DC.
G Fiume/Getty Images

The sudden decline of one of the largest crypto exchanges could rattle the sports industry

Miami-Dade County and Miami Heat said in a joint statement Friday night that the reports about FTX are “extremely disappointing” and that they will work together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena, which was only renamed as FTX Arena last year.

Like other crypto companies, FTX has invested heavily in sports sponsorships. FTX had reportedly inked a reported $135 million, 19-year deal to rename the Miami arena in June 2021.

The statue of former Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson is seen in front of Staples Center following an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the San Antonio Spurs Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Los Angeles. The Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles will be renamed Crypto.com Arena on Christmas. The home of the NBA's Lakers and Clippers, the NHL's Kings and the WNBA's Sparks will change its name after 22 years. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/AP

Los Angeles' Staples Center is becoming the Crypto.com Arena

Also, Major League Baseball struck a five-year deal in 2021 to name FTX as its official cryptocurrency exchange. FTX is also the official cryptocurrency exchange partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

Even college sports has ties to FTX, with the University of California, Berkeley, signing a $17.5 million, 10-year naming rights partnership in 2021 for the school’s football stadium.

CNN’s Jennifer Korn contributed to this report.