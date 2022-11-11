VOTW cuts Nov 11
Debris-throwing sea creatures, an elephant plays with bubbles, and a man eats 40 chickens in 40 days. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Watch this baby elephant pop bubbles

Stop what you're doing and watch this elephant play with bubbles
Staff at the Fort Worth Zoo released a video we all needed — a baby elephant having the best time popping bubbles.

New study finds octopuses are capable of surprisingly humanlike behavior

New study finds octopuses are capable of surprisingly human-like behavior
A team of researchers in Australia observed octopuses deliberately throwing debris over 100 times in 2015 and 2016.

See what a scientist found inside an 18-foot python

'Never smelled anything like that': Scientist finds gator inside 18-foot python
A python’s last big meal was a doozy. Look what scientists found when they opened him up. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

See why people can’t get enough of ‘chicken man’

'Chicken man' draws crowd at abandoned pier near a Walmart
“Chicken man” is anything but chicken when it comes to eating 40 birds in 40 days. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Man blames meteorite for destroying his home

Man says 'flaming basketball' that fell from the sky destroyed his home
Authorities in Nevada County, California, are investigating what started a fire shortly after a glowing object was seen falling from the sky in the area.