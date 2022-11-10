Midterm elections were held Tuesday in the United States, and one of the night's big winners was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose dominating victory gave him a powerful argument if he seeks the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination.

Control of Congress, however, remained up in the air days later as many races had yet to be decided. As of Thursday afternoon, CNN had not projected which party would lead either the House or the Senate. But Democrats were able to escape the historical precedent of losing a large number of seats in a president's first midterm.

Here are some of the stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.