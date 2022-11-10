hurricane nicole forecast
See why Hurricane Nicole's expected landfall will be historic
02:01 - Source: CNN
Editor’s Note: Affected by the storm? Use CNN’s lite site for low bandwidth.

CNN  — 

Hurricane Nicole is on its way to make landfall along Florida’s east coast within a “couple of hours” in some of the same areas still recovering from Hurricane Ian after delivering ruinous winds and storm surge to the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said.

The eye of the storm was about 30 miles east southeast of Fort Pierce, Florida, as of 1 a.m. ET. Packing winds of 75 mph, Nicole would be the first hurricane to make landfall in the United States in November in nearly 40 years.

The storm, which also threatens to bring tornadoes, has triggered hundreds of flight cancellations, school and university closures, and evacuations from buildings deemed at risk of collapsing.

Follow live updates >>

Nicole strengthened from a tropical storm into a hurricane Wednesday evening, smashing into Grand Bahama Island with strong winds and dangerous storm surge, the National Hurricane Center in the US said. The Abacos, Berry Islands and Grand Bahama Island in the northwestern Bahamas remained under hurricane warnings early Thursday.

Read more

  • Track the storm
  • What to do and pack ahead of a hurricane
  • Hurricane categories explained
  • Why coastal communities should fear storm surge

    • Because Nicole is a large storm, its impact will be felt well beyond its center, according to forecasters, who explained that people in its path should not focus on the exact track to prepare.

    “The hurricane has little time to strengthen further before making landfall in Florida. Weakening will occur while Nicole moves over Florida,” forecasters at the hurricane center said.

    Storm surge in areas of East Boynton Beach, Florida, on Tuesday.
    Here’s what to know:

    Millions under hurricane alerts: More than 5 million people are under hurricane warnings, and about 4 million are under a hurricane watch. Up to 8 inches of rain can drench eastern, central and northern portions of Florida. Plus, between 2 to 6 inches are expected from parts of the US southeast to the southern and central Appalachians and western mid-Atlantic through Friday, the hurricane center said.

    Unsafe buildings: Ahead of Nicole’s expected landfall in Florida, officials asked people to evacuate buildings deemed unsafe to withstand the storm. In New Smyrna Beach, officials determined some condos are unsound due to the erosion of a sea wall. And in Daytona Beach Shores, which is still reeling from Hurricane Ian’s impact, at least 11 buildings are at risk of collapse, according to Public Safety Department Director Michael Fowler. Volusia County officials evacuated 22 single homes deemed unsafe in the unincorporated area of Wilbur-by-the-Sea.

    School closures and flight cancellations: Many school districts, colleges and universities have closed as the storm approaches, according to the Florida Department of Education. Orlando International Airport halted operations Wednesday afternoon, and Miami International Airport said cancellations are possible, but it does not plan on closing.

    South Carolina should prepare: People across the state should prepare for the likelihood that Nicole could bring heavy rain and winds. “Given the uncertainty of the storm’s strength and path as it approaches South Carolina, residents need to have their personal emergency plans ready to go just in case we need to take safety precautions later in the week,” said Kim Stenson, who heads the state’s emergency management division.