CNN —

An 18-year-old New Jersey man was arrested Thursday after sending a manifesto online with threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish people, federal prosecutors say.

Omar Alkattoul, a Sayreville resident, is charged with a count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce earlier this month, according to a criminal complaint and a statement from Philip Sellinger, US Attorney for the District of New Jersey. His attorney has not yet been identified.

Alkattoul, who was scheduled to appear before US Magistrate Judge Jessica Allen in Newark Thursday afternoon, faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, the statement said.

“No one should be targeted for violence or with acts of hate because of how they worship,” Sellinger said in the statement. “According to the complaint, this defendant used social media to send a manifesto containing a threat to attack a synagogue based on his hatred of Jews.”

Court documents allege Alkattoul on November 1 sent via social media a link to a document titled “When Swords Collide” and told another that he authored the manifesto “in the context of an attack on Jews.”

“I am the attacker and I would like to introduce myself,” the suspect wrote, according to court documents.

Over the past few years, antisemitic incidents have risen in the US, with 942 incidents in 2015 jumping to 2,717 tracked in 2021 by the Anti-Defamation League.