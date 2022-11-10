teacher housing culver pkg vpx _00012119.png
An old convent and rooms for rent: Schools struggle to find affordable housing for staff
03:20 - Source: CNN
Economy 16 videos
teacher housing culver pkg vpx _00012119.png
An old convent and rooms for rent: Schools struggle to find affordable housing for staff
03:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Karly Pavlinac yurkevich pkg2
'It's taking longer than I thought': Why some jobs seekers can't find work
02:35
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Matt Egan
What the Fed's latest historic interest rate hike means
01:49
Now playing
- Source: CNNBusiness
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in Washington.
Fed's Powell: 'Time for easing rate increases is coming'
02:26
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Robert Herjavec Fed
'Shark Tank' star makes prediction about the economy
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
A customer pushes a shopping cart in the parking lot of the Carrefour SA hypermarket in the Grand Littoral retail park in Marseille, France, on Monday, July 25, 2022.
'Recession is pretty much a foregone conclusion:' Economist explains
01:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
retired americans inflation
Senior citizen on inflation: Everything is going up except our income
03:23
Now playing
- Source: CNN
laryy summers 10.20.22
Hear when Larry Summers thinks the US will enter a recession
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
The Lordstown Motors factory where GM once operated, in Lordstown, Ohio on October 16, 2020. The old GM factory has been acquired by Lordstown Motors, an electric truck startup that wants to build a full-size pickup called Endurance.
People in small town were left reeling after factory closure. Hear how they plan to vote
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A £1 pound coin is seen alongside US dollar bills on April 4, 2017 in Bath, England.
Here's what a strong US dollar means for you
01:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
For 25 years, Aaron Barcellos and his family have grown tomatoes. But with inflation and the lingering drought, tomatoes may not be one of the crops they grow next year.
Crushing three year drought leads to shortage of this grocery staple
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
drive thru pantry surprise romero pkg
Watch two sisters get the 'surprise of a lifetime' at this drive-thru food pantry
03:11
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nightcap clip 1 inflation thumb 16x9
Consumer prices surge and mortgage rates hit 20-year high
02:40
Now playing
- Source: CNN
A cashier ringing up a senior couple's groceries so they can pay at their local supermarket.
Jobs economist: Worker shortage may keep inflation high
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN Business
Manufacturing Jobs Romans DNT 1
'Made in America' is making a comeback
03:28
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Larry Summers SCREENGRAB 10/6/2022
Hear what Larry Summers thinks about a possible recession
01:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN

In case you needed more evidence of how much home prices have skyrocketed: Even as the housing market was cooling over the summer, prices still rose in 98% of US markets, according to a new report.

From July through September, home prices increased in 181 out of 185 cities tracked by the National Association of Realtors. But the gains had slowed substantially as mortgage rates rose during that time. About half of cities (46%) saw double-digit increases from the year before, down from 80% of cities in the prior quarter.

“Much lower buying capacity has slowed home price growth and the trend will continue until mortgage rates stop rising,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.

Yun said that because of strong price growth and rising mortgage rates, the median income needed to buy a typical home rose to $88,300 in the third quarter. That’s almost $40,000 more than it was prior to the start of the pandemic.

The average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan during the third quarter – from July to September – was lower than it is now, ranging between 4.99% and 6.70%, according to Freddie Mac. Rates are currently hovering above 7% and expected to go up further as the Federal Reserve continues to take action to rein in inflation.

Where prices rose the most

Prices grew in all parts of the country during the third quarter, but were up the most in the South, rising 11.9% in the third quarter from the year before, according to the report. Prices were up 8.2% in the Northeast, 7.4% in the West, and 6.6% in the Midwest.

Seven of the 10 cities with the biggest year-over-year price jumps were in Florida.

Sarasota, Florida, saw the biggest price jump in the third quarter, up 23.8% from a year earlier. It was followed by the Lakeland and Winter Haven area of Florida, up 21.2% from last year; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, up by 21.1%; Panama City, Florida, up by 20.5%; and Daytona Beach, Florida, up by 19.6%.

The most expensive markets to buy a home were largely in the West, with half of the top 10 priciest cities in California.

San Jose, California, was the most expensive place to buy a home in the third quarter with the median price hitting $1,688,000, which was up 2.3% from a year before. It was followed by San Francisco, with a median price of $1,300,000; Anaheim, California, at $1,200,000; Honolulu, at $1,127,400; and San Diego, at $900,000.

“The more expensive markets on the West Coast will likely experience some price declines following this rapid price appreciation, which is the result of many years of limited home building,” Yun said. “The Midwest, with relatively affordable home prices, will likely continue to see price gains.”