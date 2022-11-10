Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

November 11, 2022

Today, Americans pause to thank, salute, remember and respect the service and sacrifices of all who have served. On this episode of CNN 10, we look back at the history of the Veterans Day holiday where it all started back on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. We also check in on the state of Florida that is recovering from Nicole; the first U.S. hurricane to make landfall in November in nearly 40 years. The hurricane hit Florida’s east coast Thursday morning as a Category 1 storm before then weakened to a tropical storm.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. What river, featured in Monday’s episode, has record low water levels due to drought in the central part of the United States?

2. What is the name of Nasa’s program to return humans to the moon?

3. What battleground state in the U.S. shattered historic early voting records in the midterm elections?

4. Prior to this year, when were the last midterm elections held in the United States?

5. What was the purpose of the Paris Agreement?

6. What is it called when the moon passes through the earth`s shadow?

7. What is the name of the invasive fish species featured in Thursday’s episode that are destroying local habitats in Florida?

8. Name the category 1 hurricane that struck Florida this week?

9. What is the former name of the holiday we now celebrate as Veterans Day?

10. What is the name of the ancient language that was recently discovered on a comb in Israel?

