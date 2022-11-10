Today, you’ll find a deal on the GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker, discounted Onsen towels and savings on our favorite meat thermometer. All that and more below.

Our Place Black Friday Sale Our Place Our Place’s kitchenware is a staple in our editors’ kitchens, thanks to their nonstick versatility and gorgeous designs. Shop everything the brand has to offer (from the Always Pan and Perfect Pot to minis, cast iron, ovenware, tableware and more) during this sale, now through Nov. 28.

Editor Favorite Onsen Holiday Sale Our editors and the rest of the internet agree: Onsen towels are simply wonderful. Named after the thousands of hot springs in Japan and the bathing facilities and inns that surround them, these towels are crafted from Oeko-Tex certified, 100% American-grown supima cotton, which is simultaneously strong and soft. Right now these Underscored-favorite waffle-weave towels are 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

Reader Favorite GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker $579 $419 at Amazon Amazon There’s no doubt about it: Nugget ice is the best type of ice. Now you can get this coveted ice type at home with the GE Opal Nugget Ice Maker with side tank, now seeing a discount of 28% off. Yes, that’s quite a sum to drop on an ice maker, but with more than 20,000 reviews, ice lovers say it’s worth it.

Reebok Friends and Family Sale Reebok Right now Reebok is offering 30% off full-price men’s and women’s athletic gear and 50% off sale items. If you’re looking to replace some of your old athletic gear from the '90s (we don’t judge), it’s a perfect opportunity to stock up on some quality pieces that suit any activity. Enter code FAM at checkout to snag the discounts.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Thermapen One $99 $69 at Thermoworks ThermoWorks Good news for any the holiday dinners on your calendar: Our top pick for the best instant-read meat thermometer is on sale right now. The Thermapen One was the fastest and most accurate thermometer we tested, and had the easiest-to-read display. ThermoWorks is offering a significant discount on the red, green and white colorways, so snag one now before the sale is over.

More deals to shop

• Usually, AirPods Max headphones come at a premium, but right now you can score a refurbished pair for under $300 with code REFURB20 at eBay.

• Underscored readers can get 25% off their first purchase at Public Goods with code CNN25 — shop sustainable home goods like this candle set or herbal tea bundle.

• Add some oomph to your meals with this discounted Fly By Jing three-pack.

• Chic, customizable welcome mats and more from Letterfolk are 30% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY22.

• Shop this once-yearly sitewide sale at Material Kitchen and save on gorgeous kitchen essentials, including the linen and glassware collections.

• Right now Lanshin is offering 20% off its face and body tools so you can save on all your winter self-care essentials.

• Today only, save on furniture from Apt2B, thanks to this clearance sale.

• Get your morning caffeine fix at home, without a complicated process — the Keurig K-Mini Brewer is half off right now at Amazon.

• Save on the pint-size (yet powerful) Google Nest Mini at Walmart right now.

• Save on bestselling bedding, pillows and more at Buffy right now.

Deals you may have missed

Editor Favorite Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows $45 $22 at Amazon Amazon If your pillows are pancake-like, it’s probably time to refresh them. If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now, with the discount applying in-cart.

CNN Underscored Best Tested Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 $300 $170 at Amazon Shark With great cleaning power and maneuverability, the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away NV501 was a standout in all of our testing. Right now the vacuum is heavily discounted at Amazon, meaning you can achieve squeaky-clean floors for less. At almost half off, this vacuum is a steal you won’t want to miss.

Editor Favorite Cuup Holiday Event Cuup Cuup bras promise minimalist design, modern colorways and seamless fit; the brand’s mission is to “redefine the way bras look and feel.” After testing the bras ourselves, we’re on board with these high-quality, lightweight intimates too. Right now you can save while investing in some new bras and underwear, thanks to Cuup’s limited-time holiday sale. You’ll get $25 off orders of $125 or more and $50 off orders of $200 or more through Nov. 13.